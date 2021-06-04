TUPELO • A trio of candidates in Ward 5 are running campaigns that highlight their personal biographies and an authentic desire to better the community.
Buddy Palmer, 80, is an incumbent Republican member of the Tupelo City Council running for a third term. He is a retired grocery store owner.
Democrat Hannah Maharrey, 38, is running against Palmer. She ran against Palmer in 2017 as well for the same office, but lost. She works in social services, managing a homeless outreach agency.
There’s also an independent candidate in the race: Cecil Glenn Nabors, 64. He’s an electrician, with a contracting background as a tradesman.
With no provision for a general election runoff, whichever candidate earns the highest tally of votes will capture the Ward 5 council seat outright.
Ward 5 includes much of the former municipality of East Tupelo as well as areas annexed into the city within the last decade.
The general election is June 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voter identification is required to cast a ballot.
Maharrey and Palmer recently participated in a Daily Journal forum for candidates, where they talked about their campaigns and visions for the city. Nabors did not take part.
Hannah Maharrey
Maharrey is a Tupelo native who emphasizes her personal roots in both the city and the east side of town, where she grew up. Maharrey says her experience in public service would be of value to her on the City Council. She served a stint in the Peace Corps, has a graduate degree in public administration and currently leads a program that houses the homeless in 71 of Mississippi’s counties.
“I am not a politician,” Maharrey said at a recent forum. “What you’re going to get from me is a public servant.”
She’s been closely linked with homeless outreach efforts in Tupelo as well, and leads the city’s task force on the issue.
Housing, economic opportunities and education are her major policy priorities.
She called for a focus on “consistent and equitable” internet access across the city, referring to it as a key infrastructure issue.
On law enforcement issues, Maharrey said Tupelo is “setting a standard” with its police advisory board, but wants it to have a greater role in promoting transparency and finding solutions to local law enforcement controversies.
In evaluating a new police chief nominee, Maharrey said, “You have to look at experience.” She also wants a chief who will strengthen community relations while prioritizing de-escalation and anti-bias training.
Cecil Glenn Nabors
Nabors has lived much of his life in the Northeast Mississippi region, and served a stint in the U.S. Navy. He has emphasized his working class background as an electrical contractor. He currently works at Sunshine Mills.
In a recent forum hosted by the city of Tupelo, Nabors said clear air, clear water, community safety and quality of life are key issues that he believes unite everyone.
“We’ve got to promote that.”
The first-time political candidate also said that he believe attention to arts, entertainment and dining are key ways to bring in tourists and attract and retain residents.
He also said he’d be fiscally conservative and alert about how public dollars are spent.
“There’s no need to pay a dollar for something that should cost a dime,” Nabors said. "I’ll be watching for that.”
Buddy Palmer
Palmer was long associated with his family business, the former Palmer’s Grocery, located in Ward 5.
He describes his record on the City Council as pragmatic and solutions oriented.
“I am a common sense councilman,” Palmer said. “I don’t think anyone could criticize the last eight years and what we’ve accomplished. What I bring to the council is I am a businessman.”
Drainage is a major infrastructure issue in Ward 5 for Palmer, and he cited a plan that’s already been drawn up as guiding future efforts.
Affordable housing is a “conundrum” Palmer said, even as its an issue he believes is key to future population growth. He thinks public-private partnerships will be needed to tackle the issue.
On law enforcement issues, Palmer said he continues to view the police advisory board “a great idea” while touting the board’s training in police procedures as a key component of the board.
Experience will be key for a police chief, Palmer said, as well as the ability to manage through changing times.
“The next one will have to be very proactive in keeping Tupelo safe,” Palmer said about a police chief.
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.