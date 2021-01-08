TUPELO • Hannah Maharrey, the director of a statewide homeless outreach organization, qualified on Friday to run for the Tupelo City Council's 5th Ward seat as a Democratic candidate, making this her second time to run for that post.
Maharrey, the director of Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care, told the Daily Journal in a phone interview that she decided to run for local office again to improve the overall quality of living for the residents of Ward 5 and in the greater Tupelo area.
“My core campaign is going to be about housing,” Maharrey said. “A lot of homelessness has to do with housing issues.”
Maharrey is a native of Tupelo and has obtained degrees from the University of Mississippi and the University of New Orleans and served a stint in the Peace Corps.
The 37-year-old native of the All America City returned to Tupelo in early 2017, where she began working in homeless outreach.
Maharrey said she wants her campaign to be focused on how the City Council can improve wages, create more affordable housing and help improve the quality of education in the area.
“I’m interested in wage growth,” she said. “We are very blessed in this community to have employment opportunities, but I want to make sure the wages are growing with the job opportunities.”
In 2017, Maharrey also ran for the Tupelo City Council 5th ward seat, but she was defeated.
She admitted that she and her platform may not have been well known during her first bid for local office. Now, she’s planning to expand her campaign outreach and believes she could be more successful with her second bid now that she’s more well known in the community.
“I feel like I’m a good listener, and that’s one of your responsibilities as a public official -- to listen to your constituents,” Maharrey said.
Maharrey is now the second person to enter into the Ward 5 race. On Jan. 2, incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer qualified to run for reelection as a Republican candidate. If no other candidate enters the race, Maharrey and Palmer will again compete against one another in the general election, as they did in 2017.
Qualifying for municipal elections will end on Feb. 5. Party primaries will take place on April 6, with a general election taking place on June 8.