TUPELO – A 6.5-mile commute isn't a lot – unless you're riding a bicycle.
And that's exactly what Patrick Hardy has been doing for the past six month.
A furniture assembler at Prime Hospitality, Hardy wakes up every morning at 5 a.m. to get his started. Like the postal carrier, nothing will keep him from his appointed rounds.
"Rain, sleet, snow, it doesn't matter, I'm coming," he said with a smile.
Tom Gilmer, general manager of Prime Hospitality on Air Park Drive, said he was impressed with Hardy the first time he met him. Prime works with Express Employment Professionals, and they had sent three general laborers to help unload a truck full of fabrics.
Prime Hospitality makes furniture for the hospitality industry – hotels and motels, for example.
"When he came in, he impressed us right off the bat. A lot of times you have to give really specific directions, but Patrick just jumped right on in there and started unloading," Gilmer said. "He knew exactly what he was doing."
And when things slowed down, Hardy picked up a broom and started sweeping.
"You just don't find that these days," he said.
The next day, Hardy was little late for work, and Gilmer asked him if everything was OK. That's when he found out Hardy had biked to work from his home in Verona. That dedication to come to work further impressed the management team at Prime, and when a job opening came up in packaging, they immediately sought out Hardy.
"He's a pretty amazing young man – he gets up at 5, gets here and has energy all day long. And he has other jobs he does as well," Gilmer said. "He's got a great attitude and just jumps right in if you ask him. He just does it."
Hardy also likes to ask questions on the job – not about whether he should do the job, but rather, why something is being done certain way. That inquisitive nature proves he's there for more than a paycheck. Gilmer sees it as someone who's invested in the job, a rare commodity these days.
Hardy is dedicated to his job because of his dedication to his family. He has an 11-year-old daughter and his grandmother to take care of. Not working is not an option, even if it means negotiating hectic traffic down Main Street to get to Prime.
"It's really hard, but if you can learn to bike through traffic, you can learn to do just about anything," he said with a laugh. "People will hope out on you, but if you're paying attention, you won't have to worry about that too much. You just have to be aware before you get there."
While he works full time at Prime he also makes music on the side. He has a recording studio that he rents to others. It's a career he'd like to develop further one day. Hardy studied music production at Full Sail University in Florida.
Getting a car one day is no doubt a goal, but for now, pedal power is getting it done.
"What keeps me motivated? My daughter and grandmother, and I want to be prosperous one day," he said. "Having a job is step one. I just want to be a good person. I know I have to do this because nobody else is going to do it for me."
When the days are cold and wet, it's not always easy to get up and go to work, but Hardy says it's mind over matter.
"If you tell yourself you can't do it, then you won't," he said. "But if you tell yourself you can, you can do anything."