TUPELO • The children at the Havens Acres Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Club closed out their summer program with fun and water.
The kids enjoyed a carnival themed day full of snacks, games, play and Christmas in July. This year’s program was a success, said unit director Coretha Chaney. For their last day, the children played in the gym, as well as on a waterslide and inflatable.
“We’ve just been having a blast inside, doing what we could to stay as safe as possible in a fun way,” Chaney said. “This was our way of telling them we appreciate you for coming, and this is a hooray of the last day.”
The Tupelo Fire Department visited the children, where they discussed fire safety and let kids see and touch the fire truck. Afterwards, the Jesaiah Foundation hosted and funded Christmas in July, providing toys, socks, shoes and supplies for the children to take home. The Boys and Girls Club also provided a back-to-school bag with sanitizing supplies.
Jesaiah Foundation founder Jai Haney wanted to show the children there was a local organization that supported them. He established the foundation in 2017 in honor of his 4-year-old son, Jesaiah L. Moore, who died in 2015. The organization focuses on three pillars — spirituality, education and technology (SET) — to represent what Jesaiah embodied.
“Our goal is to empower people. We’re in the community trying to help,” Haney said. “I hope the kids take away anything is possible, there are people in the community that will support them, and to let them know there’s an organization they can reach out to or their families can reach out for assistance.”
The program averaged 75 members a day. Because of COVID-19, the children mainly participated in indoor activities, such as making healthy snacks, talent shows, arts and crafts, and gardening. Children also received tutoring during the summer program to keep up-to-date academically.
Despite restrictions, Chaney used it as an opportunity for the children to learn the importance of not bullying and appreciating others for who they are by hosting a character camp program allowing members to get to know each other despite differences.
“We really took into consideration that everybody doesn’t come from the same background economically, financially, culturally, everybody has a different background,” Chaney said. “They truly got to know each other for who they are ... we really became really close, like family, over the summer.”
The Haven Acres after-school program opens Aug. 4 and is currently accepting applications. For more information, call 662-841-5078.
More information about the Jesaiah Foundation can be found at www.thejesaiahfoundation.org.