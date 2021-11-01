TUPELO • Neighborhoods in south Tupelo are working to solve the complex task of reducing the gun violence that continues to plague its communities.
Around 20 residents of Haven Acres recently gathered with community leaders inside the Haven Acres Girls in Boys Club to discuss ways they can come together and prevent violent acts from happening in the future.
“If we’re going to change the community, we have to stand together,” said the Rev. Charles Moore, president of the Lee County chapter of the NAACP.
Moore, Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers, Tupelo Councilwoman Rosie Jones, state Rep. Rickey Thompson and Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Anthony Hill all spoke at the forum and encouraged the attendees to continue speaking with one another to build trust.
“We all have one common goal,” Hill said. “We all want to live in peace, and we want to suppress criminal activity.”
One of the problems, according to some speakers, is breaking down the very stigma that comes with their neighborhoods and communities.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones, who represents that area, said that much, if not most, of of the crimes within her district are committed by people who live outside of it.
“Most of the people who commit crimes here don’t even live here,” Jones said. Hill supported her statement, estimating that roughly half the crimes committed in Ward 7 are committed by outsiders.
The forum also reflected an even deeper, more complex obstacle of trying to thread the nuances together that come with fighting crime and violence in majority Black communities. In the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer, scores of Tupelo residents in marched in rebellion against systemic racism in the criminal justice system and police brutality.
Moore said that although he’s had his disagreements with local law enforcement at times, he doesn't believe the Tupelo Police Department and the officers that work there are not his enemies.
Hill, the highest ranking Black officer at the department, told the attendees that the department has made great strides in improving its community oriented policing and has revamped outreach programs, including inviting local pastors to ride alongside officers on patrol.
Jones, who represents these neighborhoods, contends that one of the main reasons that crime flourishes within them is because they don't have access to same resources as other areas of town.
Since getting sworn into office in July, Jones has continued to advocate for roads around Barley Courts, Haven Acres and Southern Heights gaining access to adequate lighting and speed bumps, which she believes could deter crime.
“Ward 7 will be a part of Tupelo,” Jones said.
Jones is only the second Black woman to be elected to the City Council, and she said that whenever the city receives money for grants or discussions start happening about new projects, she often asks when Ward 7 will reap any of those benefits.
An example of this, according to Jones, is cameras getting installed in Ward 7 communities to help ward off criminal acts. Jones said she has been asking for more cameras to be delivered to her ward but has yet to receive them.
“I’m so desperate right now. I’m about to go get some deer cameras to put up,” Jones said jokingly.
But Jones and other leaders said that if preventative measures, such as the cameras, are put in place, then there needs to be buy-in from the community instead of retaliation.
“We have to control our community,” Jones said. “We can’t continue to let these guns get out of control.”