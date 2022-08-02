TUPELO • Lee Williams would have been proud.
Katina Holland and Chante Thornton, organizers of last weekend’s Lee Williams Legacy Fest in Tupelo, were of the same mind when asked what the late gospel singer would have felt about the hundreds of people who traveled to the Tupelo Furniture Market to pay tribute to his life and musical legacy.
He would have loved it.
“I personally feel like he would have been very proud of what we saw this weekend,” Thornton said.
Holland and Thornton, both relatives of Williams, estimated that between 500 and 600 people attended each of the event’s two days, July 30 and 31. More than 20 musicians, groups and speakers were scheduled to appear. Most attended, although sickness waylaid a few performers.
Originally planned to take place at Ballard Park, the festival was moved to the Tupelo Furniture Market just days before the event was scheduled to begin because of the threat of rain.
Still, none of these challenges seemed to dampen the celebration of the beloved leader of Tupelo-based gospel quartet The Spiritual QC’s, who died in August 2021 at the age of 75.
“It was very well attended,” Thornton said. “We hated to have to take it indoors, (but) even with having to move the event, we were pleased.”
A Pontotoc native known for his gravelly baritone and a stoic performance style, Williams began professionally recording music in the late 1960s. The Spiritual QC’s performed together for decades — cutting a series of 45s — before finally releasing their first national full-length album, “Jesus is Alive and Well,” in 1996.
The album threw Williams and the Spiritual QC’s into the gospel music spotlight and earned them their first national hit, “I’ve Learned to Lean,” an upbeat hand-clapper that showcased Williams’ powerful vocals and spearheaded a string of successful albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
Along with the group, Williams has earned a spot on Billboard’s gospel music charts, won 10 Stellar Awards (and was presented with the Stellar Awards’ prestigious James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010), earned a Soul Train Award for Best Gospel Album of the Year, and was named the Gospel Music Excellence Awards’ Traditional Quartet of the Year in 2011. Williams was also given the Mississippi Trailblazer Award.
Williams retired from public performances in 2018. In July of that year, the city of Tupelo celebrated both his career and retirement with a public celebration, during which he was presented with the key to the city.
According to Thornton, the past weekend’s festival won’t be a one-off, but an ongoing tribute to Williams’ far-reaching musical and spiritual legacy.
“We’re planning on having this be an annual event,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.