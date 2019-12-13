TUPELO - 'Tis the season that blood supplies become dangerously thin.
Volunteers are needed to donate between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5
Historically blood donation centers like Vitalant see a 20 percent decline in blood donations during the holidays. Blood usage also tends to go up during the holidays due to an increase in travel and surgeries.
All blood types are needed, especially type O, A-negative, B-negative and platelet donations.
From Dec. 16-Jan. 5, donors will receive a long-sleeve "Experience the Wonder" T-shirt while supplies last. A $500 Amazon gift card winner will be drawn each day during that period as well.
Donors can give at the Tupelo donation center on Eason Boulevard or at a mobile blood drive.. To find out more about blood donation and to schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org/seasonofawe or call 877-258-4825.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.