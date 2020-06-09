TUPELO – The AT&T Foundation is donating $15,000 to the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to support those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will be used to purchase COVID-19 supplies and provide meals to emergency workers.
“We are extremely grateful to the AT&T Foundation for their thoughtful contribution to HCF,” said Shane Spees, North Mississippi Health Services president and chief executive officer. “Their donation will help fund safety measures that have been put into place to protect our first responder teams, as well as patients receiving services throughout our health care system.”
HCF is focused on the continued improvement of health of the people of north Mississippi through philanthropic innovation and charitable resources.
“Whether we’re working to keep our customers connected or working alongside groups like the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to help meet the needs of first responders, the AT&T Mississippi team and the AT&T Foundation remain focused on the strength of the communities we serve and support,” said Mayo Flynt, AT&T president – Mississippi.