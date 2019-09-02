Tupelo • Lung doctors in Tupelo, Jackson and Memphis haven’t yet seen an emerging lung illness connected to vaping, but they aren’t surprised that e-cigarettes are causing trouble.
“You are inhaling hot chemicals that your body is not designed to inhale,” said Tupelo pulmonologist Dr. Bobby Tullos. “It’s going to do damage.”
Across the country, public health investigators have been tracking a severe respiratory illness in young adults and teens that has occurred after using an e-cigarette product.
As of Friday, 215 possible cases in 25 states have been reported to the CDC since June 28. Many of those patients have required ventilators and intensive care. One adult in Illinois has died. No cases have been reported yet in Mississippi, according to the state health department.
“In many cases, patients reported a gradual start of symptoms, including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, and/or chest pain before hospitalization,” according to a CDC advisory. “Some cases reported mild to moderate gastrointestinal illness including vomiting and diarrhea, or other symptoms such as fevers or fatigue.”
The lung illness does not appear to be contagious and is not linked to any one e-cigarette product. In some cases, the patients have acknowledged adding THC or cannabinoid oils to e-cigarette cartridges, but it does not appear to be the single cause.
Memphis pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Nour Akil, who cares for patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center, hasn’t seen the lung illness, but she has seen impacts both from first-hand and second-hand exposure to vaping.
“It is causing difficulty treating other lung conditions,” like asthma and cystic fibrosis, Akil said.
Although researchers do not yet have decades of data to precisely track the long-term impacts of vaping the way that they have for tobacco use and cancer, the evidence is emerging. Vaping impacts blood vessels, the airways and the balance of enzymes in the lungs, all of which can create health issues, Akil said.
Medical researchers have documented lung damage related to certain flavorings in e-cigarettes and there have been reports of seizures, said Jackson pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Joseph Majure, who cares for patients at Batson Children’s Hospital on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus. Just because the flavorings are FDA approved to be eaten, doesn’t mean they can be safely heated and inhaled.
“What’s listed on the ingredients is not what’s there when it’s heated,” Majure said.
When patients come in with coughs, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, primary care providers need to ask about exposure to e-cigarettes.
“We have to treat it like any other dangerous exposure,” Akil said.
In response to the emerging vaping-linked lung illness, the CDC has reiterated that youth, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not use e-cigarettes. For adults who are using e-cigarette products legally, the CDC is counseling them to not buy projects off the street and not to modify the cartridges or add any substances not intended by manufacturers.
“Everyone should be warned off from e-cigarettes,” Majure said.
Any e-cigarettes users should seek medical attention if they start having respiratory symptoms. Those concerned about harmful effects from e-cigarette products, call your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.