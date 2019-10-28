TUPELO - HealthWorks! children's health education center is shifting its hours.
The Tupelo center will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during the school year.
"We'll have seasonal hours until 4 p.m. during spring break and summer," said Rebekah Wilson, HealthWorks! director.
HealthWorks! made the change to be more efficient with its staffing and respond to public demand, which was low in the afternoons during the school year, Wilson said.
Special events and programs will not be affected. The center will continue to host its after school program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Parents of students kindergarten through fifth grade can still sign their children up for the after school sessions, which cost $5 each.
More information is available at healthworkskidsms.org.