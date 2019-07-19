BLUE MOUNTAIN • Bre Anna Heard’s face lights up with a toothy smile when she talks about her students at Blue Mountain High School.
Heard is the new principal at the school who hopes to be a voice for the students, even when they don’t have a loud voice to speak up for themselves.
“Our goal here is to love our students, to show them how much we care about them and to teach them in the process,” she said. “We want them to know they can accomplish anything — even from being in a small town — that they can do whatever they set their mind to.”
Heard, in fact, is the personification of a student hailing from a small town accomplishing big things. From being named Miss West Union at West Union High School, receiving a full athletic scholarship to Blue Mountain College, and completing a master’s program, she has an extensive resume at just 32 years old.
Determination fills every fiber of her being like the classic school books that are packed from row to row in the school’s library. But, Heard had her strong will tested when was told she might not live through the night.
At age 26, she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. The disease reached a peak when Heard became septic and had to undergo surgery to treat her illness. Heard said even though her lifestyle has changed, she remains optimistic about living with the disease.
"It's a daily challenge,” Heard said. “Every day is different. I wish that there were two good days in a row, but every day is different and you just have to learn to balance it and take the good with the bad.”
Despite going through intense surgery, she was still determined to finish her specialist's degree from the University of Mississippi. She was so focused that she completed assignments from her hospital bed.
“That was challenging because I was trying to work and trying to finish my degree and deal with all the sickness and learning how them live life differently,” she said.
Heard said the thought of returning to teaching made it possible to persevere and accomplish her goals. She said the lifestyle change made her who she was and has allowed her to be more relatable to her students and identify with challenges they go through on a personal level.
“We all go through a different challenge and it helps you be relatable based on what challenges they're going through,” she said. “The challenges might not be the same, but you understand to some degree what they’re going through.”
When asked where Heard sees herself in 10 years, she said she hopes to still be teaching and hopes to be a fixture in the community.
“I'm very excited about this school and this community, and I definitely think that we're going to change for the better.”