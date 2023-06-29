The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for North Mississippi. The NWS is reporting dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between an expected 110 to 115 degrees. There is potential for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.

Thomas Moody-Jones is a 2023 summer news intern for the Daily Journal. Reach him at thomas.moodyjones@journalinc.com.

