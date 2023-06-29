Titus Forshee, 8, of Tupelo, hangs on to the water ring as he plays with others at the Theron Nichols Splash Pad in Tupelo on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
Lane Goss, 8, from Pontotoc, speeds his way through the falling water while beating the heat at Theron Nichols Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
MaLasia Ferguson, 7, of Tupelo, leaps over the sprinkling as she plays with her sisters on Tuesday afternoon at Theron Nichols Splash Pad in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
Area children beat the heat as they play at the Theron Nichols Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
Titus Forshee, 8, of Tupelo, hangs on to the water ring as he plays with others at the Theron Nichols Splash Pad in Tupelo on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
Lane Goss, 8, from Pontotoc, speeds his way through the falling water while beating the heat at Theron Nichols Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
MaLasia Ferguson, 7, of Tupelo, leaps over the sprinkling as she plays with her sisters on Tuesday afternoon at Theron Nichols Splash Pad in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
Area children beat the heat as they play at the Theron Nichols Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo. The National Weather Service issue a heat advisory for North Mississippi that lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and could be extended into Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for North Mississippi. The NWS is reporting dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between an expected 110 to 115 degrees. There is potential for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Prevention
To prevent heat illness, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Check on your neighbors and relatives. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you see someone exhibiting signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
Heatstroke and illness
During a heat advisory, extreme heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive heat can induce heat stroke, a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes and can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.
Symptoms of a heat stroke include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech; loss of consciousness; hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; seizures; and a very high body temperature.
If you see someone exhibiting symptoms of heatstroke, call 911; stay with that person until emergency services arrive; move them to a cool area and remove outer clothing; circulate the air around them to cool them off; and attempt to cool them using cold water, an ice bath or a wet cloth.
Excessive heat can also induce heat exhaustion, the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Heat exhaustion can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature, and decreased urine output. In most cases, you can treat heat exhaustion yourself, but if you don’t feel better within an hour of treatment, or if you experience symptoms of a heat stroke, you should seek prompt medical attention.
Cool-down shelters
Salvation Army
527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
Eddie L. Smith Multipurpose Center
235 North Memphis Street Holly Springs, MS 38635
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.