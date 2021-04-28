TUPELO • In her more than 30 years in the restaurant industry, Woody’s owner Feather Burns has never had as much trouble finding workers as she is now.
Her recent attempts to hire more staff have been futile, much to her chagrin.
"I found four people off Facebook to set up an interview for a job, and only one showed up," Burns said of a recent attempt. "But I haven't seen or heard from her again."
And this is not long after she set up interviews with 11 people.
"Not a single one showed up," said Burns, who owns Woody's Steakhouse, and is exasperated like so many other employers. "It's rough. And it's happening all over the U.S.“
Burns’ assertion is correct; her struggles to find employees is far from uncommon. Across the country, employers across many industries are finding it challenging to hire and retain workers.
Hospitality industry facing significant worker shortage
The hospitality and leisure industry — hotels and restaurants — in the U.S. has been hardest hit by the pandemic. Between February 2020 and January 2021, more than 4 million jobs were lost. The restaurant industry has endured some 2.4 million job losses alone.
While those numbers are improving, there are few takers for the open jobs. To offset the lack of manpower, restaurants have cut operating hours, reduced capacity and even closed dining rooms.
"I could hire 150 people right now across all our locations," said Bernard Bean, chief operating officer for the Eat With Us Group, whose restaurants include Sweet Peppers Deli, Harvey's, The Grill and Bulldog Burger. "The labor situation was tight, but it's even more difficult. In our industry, we're always looking to fill jobs."
According to Bean, when restaurants were limited to 50% capacity due to state and local restrictions, they were able to properly staff them. But as restaurants have been able to fully open, staff sizes haven't grown. In fact, some have shrunk.
"We've got a lot of great people working for us and working hard," Bean said. "But they're having to work harder and getting overtime. The overtime premium isn't the concern; it's overworking the staff we do have and burning them out. That's the major issue."
What is keeping people from seeking employment?
So why aren't workers filling the jobs that are open? It's a combination of factors.
Many business owners say that some potential workers choose to rely on unemployment benefits, which have been significantly higher during the pandemic. Last year, Congress passed legislation allowing up to $600 in weekly benefits to those who were affected by the pandemic and who were laid off. In March, the Biden administration pushed through a $300 weekly benefits package as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Still other would-be workers are worried about catching COVID-19, while lack of dependable child care is another. A U.S. Census Bureau survey taken in late March revealed 6.3 million didn't look for work because they had to care for a child; 4.1 million said they feared contracting or spreading the virus.
The National Federation of Independent Business found in a March survey of its members that 42% had job openings they couldn’t fill. Owners cited higher unemployment benefits as one factor. A study released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that a 10% increase in unemployment benefits during the pandemic led to a 3.6% drop in job applications.
Currently, federal unemployment benefits total up to $300 a week. In Mississippi, state unemployment benefits can be as much as $235 per week. Combined, an unemployed person can earn $535 a week, equivalent to $13.37 an hour for a 40-hour a week job or $27,820 annually.
"If I were young and without a job, I'd probably be tempted to stay home, too," Bean said.
High-income, middle-income jobs have mostly bounced back
Shane Homan is the chief operating officer of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo, the lead economic development organization for the city and county.
Reviewing unemployment numbers shows a significant gap of where the jobs are — and aren't.
"There are 10% more people unemployed than a year ago," Homan said. "High incomes are back to where they were pre-pandemic, middle incomes are about 5% below, but it's a 30% differential for the rest. That's where the biggest problem is. The hit is really focused on one industry, predominantly the restaurants."
While the CDF concentrates on recruiting and retaining industry from automobile suppliers to defense contractors and manufacturers, neither the organization nor the companies it pursues are immune from labor issues. Homan acknowledges that few employers, regardless of industry, are unaffected.
"A lot of the companies we recruit pay higher wages, and so they're already competing against employed people," he said. "So there is an impact. We had a very tight labor market pre-pandemic nationwide. And what we were seeing were employers paying more money, realizing it's a supply-and-demand situation and paying more. A lot of our industries were paying good money."
The hospitality and leisure industry isn't in the CDF's wheelhouse, but it is part of the economic snapshot that companies review.
"It hasn't changed the way we're doing things as far as recruitment, but I think it will have some impact on wages going forward," Homan said. "Before all this, we kind of saw wages moving upward, and I think they may go up even faster.“
Homan said he believes some of the current unemployment numbers are artificially inflated by the increased benefits on offer as part of the pandemic. Until those benefits run out, the problem is likely to continue.
“It's not a Tupelo issue or a Mississippi issue — it's a nationwide issue,” Homan said. “Every community if facing it right now."
Tax refunds have compounded issues caused by stimulus checks
Julianne Goodwin, who co-owns the Express Employment Professionals office in Tupelo, says business couldn't be better at her staffing company. Clients have plenty of positions to fill, but finding workers to fill them is a problem.
"It's harder than ever to find people that will commit to a job," she said. "I think we're competing with the government … I think the pandemic truly has some people unable to work for various reasons. But I can say we have more clients coming to us for help than ever and more open jobs than ever before."
More than half those jobs are a path to go from temporary to full-time work, but Goodwin said there are few takers.
"It's like nothing anybody has ever seen," she said.
Mark Clegg, a partner in the Wise Staffing group, said at any given time, there are typically 4,500 to 5,000 people on the payroll at Wise's 48 offices in nine states. That has changed drastically.
Clegg can point to five weeks ago when income tax refunds and stimulus checks began to be distributed.
"We went from having about 4,400 people on the payroll to 3,900 just like that — 500 people just disappeared," he said. "It was just a perfect storm."
For restaurateurs like Bean, it's a waiting game they have to play, for better or worse.
"The double whammy is there's all this money out there with the stimulus and tax money to spend,“ Bean said. ”But we can't provide the service that we need because we can't find the people we need.“