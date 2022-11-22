TUPELO — There was a point in her life, before her mother died, when Chasity Dees had given up on being an artist.
The Fulton native had just dropped out of the Savannah College of Art and Design — SCAD, as it’s commonly known — where she had been studying graphic design as a natural extension of her lifelong love of art.
“I started creating art when I was in fourth or fifth grade,” the 45-year-old said, citing her aunt, Lucia Randle, as an inspiration. “I wanted to be an artist.”
But Dees found the pressure of art school to be creatively stifling. It transformed something she loved into something she hated.
“My eye’s twitching right now just thinking about it,” she said. “I swear, I had PTSD from that school.”
So, she quit. Although she didn’t know exactly what her next step would be, she knew her time as an artist was over.
“I thought (to myself), I’m not an artist, I’m an art lover,” she said.
Even to strangers, that much would be apparent. Seated at the dining room table in her Tupelo home, dozens — maybe hundreds — of pieces of art surround Dees. Paintings, drawings, charcoal sketches, cross-stitched idioms and mixed-media illustrations fill nearly every square inch of wall space.
Every room in Dees’ house is like a gallery brimming with unique and interesting pieces of art, each with a story to tell. And she knows them all. Point to a piece at random, and Dees can tell you about the artist, the meaning behind the piece and how it came to be displayed in her home.
“Everything has a story,” she said. “I always think there’s a lot of desperation and sadness here. Nobody ever says, ‘I feel great; let’s paint.’ That’s not how people create. People need an outlet. And my house became the outlet.”
Take, for example, the illustration of a bird skull on the far wall.
“That’s actually my favorite,” she said. “That was made by a gentleman who was the son of a friend of mine. He just posted it online … and he just did that one.”
The artist drew the skull in chalk on what appears to be the backing board that came with the frame.
But what about the drawing of Elvis near the fish tank, his face caked in clown makeup?
“Clown Elvis? That’s a COVID piece.”
There are a lot of those. As the pandemic ramped up and businesses shuttered, many suddenly unemployed people created and sold artwork in order to make ends meet.
A longtime lover of art, Dees wanted to support local artists who were struggling to make money.
“Financially, we were not affected, at all, by COVID,” she said of herself and her husband, Michael, who works as a handyman. “You want to help people. So, I thought it was the best of both worlds: I could get art and help people who were trying to make money.”
She began pointing from piece to piece.
“That’s a COVID piece. That’s a COVID piece. COVID piece. This is actually a family piece. COVID, COVID, COVID …”
Not a single piece displayed in her home has graced the wall of an art gallery. Dees said she doesn’t like them and prefers to purchase her art directly from the artists themselves.
Etsy, Instagram and Facebook Marketplace are some of her usual sources for artwork. Family members, too. Her son, Al, created the illustration of the barking, long-nosed dog on one wall, and there are multiple paintings from her nephews and nieces. Friends, too, have added to her collection.
“I have artwork from people who aren’t artists,” she said. “That’s what this is. These are not ‘artists’ who created this work.”
Dees pointed to a multicolored skull — its toothy grin a dull, dark gold — wearing a stylish pair of white sunglasses.
“This one was made by a guy who worked at a car dealership,” she said.
She motioned to a piece of painted canvas with an aging piece of sheet music at its center.
“That was a Waffle House employee.”
She pointed to a drawing in one corner — a black and white drawing of a striped coil.
“I actually did that one in college,” she said. Before she dropped out, of course.
Despite the burnout from art school, Dees never actually stopped creating. She worked as a professional photographer for years, shooting boudoir portraits and freelancing for several magazines throughout the South. For the past three years, she’s been working alongside her husband, helping with painting and design.
When her mother died in 2018, Dees started created again solely for herself.
“I had to have a creative outlet,” she said. “I had to have a way to deal with my grief. That was how I did it.”
Michael would bring home pieces of scrap wood, and she would spend hours painting images onto them.
“It was a way for my mind to just check out,” she said. “I had to focus on what I was doing — what was in front of me.”
She took it further when her husband suggested remodeling parts of their house.
Suddenly, Dees had another outlet for both her sorrow and pent-up creativity. She and Michael stripped away wallpaper and removed the old trappings of their home, and Dees created something new.
Surrounded by the creations of friends and family and total strangers who, like herself, aren’t but are artists, Dees grinned.
“It’s just a little creative getaway,” she said from inside her canvas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.