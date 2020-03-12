djr-2018-06-24-news-linkfestp2

Some events in the northeast Mississippi area have been cancelled or postponed due to concerns of (COVID-19) coronavirus.

Here's a list of events that have been cancelled:

  • Ole Miss Ballroom Dance Club

Postponed events:

  • Tupelo Monster Jam shows at BancorpSouth Arena (TBD)
  • Oxford film festival

The LinkFest at Link Centre in Tupelo on Saturday, March 13 is still scheduled to take place. For more information on the event, click here

Note: This list will be updated as more information is available.

