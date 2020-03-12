Some events in the northeast Mississippi area have been cancelled or postponed due to concerns of (COVID-19) coronavirus.
Here's a list of events that have been cancelled:
- Ole Miss Ballroom Dance Club
Postponed events:
- Tupelo Monster Jam shows at BancorpSouth Arena (TBD)
- Oxford film festival
The LinkFest at Link Centre in Tupelo on Saturday, March 13 is still scheduled to take place. For more information on the event, click here.
Note: This list will be updated as more information is available.