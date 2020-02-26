TUPELO - NWTF Hill Country Strutters Chapter of Northeast Mississippi will host its Hunting Heritage Banquet at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5 Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a wild game dinner, auction and drawings.
Hill Country Strutters to host wild game banquet Friday
