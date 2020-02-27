TUPELO - Residents of the Historic Downtown Neighborhood are invited to attend a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Church Street School, 445 N. Church St.
Homeowners, renters, businesses and church located within the borders of Green to Robins and Main to Jackson streets are invited to attend to discuss issues that concern the neighborhood, including an update on the National Historic Register process, with guests from the Tupelo Police Department, City of Tupelo and Tupelo City Council.