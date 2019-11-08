TUPELO • The Tupelo Women’s Club will present its annual Holiday Tree Festival on Tuesday at the Tupelo Country Club.
Proceeds from the event help fund five charities the club is supporting this year: Helping Hands, Tree of Life Clinic, S.A.F.E., Regional Rehab and Stone Stories Ministries.
“Last year, we raised more than $40,000 and were able to give each of our charities $8,500,” said Kimberly Jeffares, marketing chairman. “I would love to raise $50,000 this year and be able to give each one $10,000.”
The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a silent auction of decorated trees and wreaths. This year, the ladies will offer two large trees, three medium trees, nine small trees and a variety of wreaths.
“We always have one MSU and one Ole Miss tree, plus trees decorated in traditional colors like red and green, trees done in whites and neutrals, and the bright, fun whimsical ones,” Jeffares said. “Some of the small trees are themed for children, like a choo-choo train tree and a Nutcracker-ballerina tree.”
All the trees and wreaths are sponsored by different area businesses, which translates to more profit for the club, which has about 100 active members.
Tickets for the event are $25 and may be purchased from any club member or at the door. The evening also includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live music by the band Massey Tate. Attire is dressy casual.
“We’re not having a Radko ornament tree this year, but we do have an ornament grab where you pay $10 for an ornament and six of the ones up for grabs are Radko,” Jeffares said. “We also have a stocking grab for $25 and each stocking is stuffed with items worth at least $25 and up to $200.”
For the first time, Santa Claus will pay a visit to this year’s event.
“Something new we’re doing is Selfies with Santa,” Jeffares said. “For a $10 donation, you can get your photo taken with Santa. Even adults like Santa Claus.”
For more information about the Holiday Tree Fest, call (662) 610-3144.