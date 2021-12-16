TUPELO • During this season of giving, community members are working to ensure children and families have the means to celebrate Christmas.
For many families, it wouldn’t be possible to have gifts under the tree without help.
“This month is hard. It’s tough out there,” said Cami Jo Cares vice-president, director and founder Jamie Fullerton.
The nonprofit, founded in Jan. 2017, has helped an estimated 1,900 children and adults by providing gently used clothing and toys to families in need.
Applicants apply by reaching Cami Jo Cares through Facebook or email. The applicant must be the legal guardian of the child. The organization usually responds within a couple of days. If they don’t have toys or clothes, they put the applicant on a waiting list.
They currently have 50 applications, including 10 applications they are still working through. Though applications increased since last year, Fullerton said they haven’t received as many toy donations. Current needs include clothing from baby sizes all the way up to 5X, and toys and gifts from ages 10 to 17, such as art supplies, crafts, cologne, or purses, and baby toys.
Although the December is an exhausting month, Fullerton said the good they’re doing makes the hard work worthwhile.
“It’s sometimes very exhausting, but you know you have made a difference and someone can have a Christmas. Sometimes you’re all that they have,” Fullerton said. “We are enjoying doing what we’re doing.”
Holiday Toy Drive
Last year, pandemic challenges led Vanzant Barbershop Lounge owner Steve Vanzant to reach out to Memory Carouthers, owner and founder of Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear, to collaborate on a project. Unable to host her usual giveaway that year, she wanted another way to help children.
That partnership led to the inaugural Holiday Toy Drive. With an initial goal of two, they were able to provide gifts for four families.
“Steve and I both, we just love it. It gives us so much joy,” Carouthers said. “Just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces is a better Christmas gift than anything else I could ever get.”
This year, they want to help another four families, including one family who lost everything in a house fire. Carouthers added food to their collection list after volunteering with the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi and seeing how many kids didn’t have meals on the weekend.
In late mid-November, the group asked the community to donate toys, gift cards, and nonperishable food or canned goods. That drive has gone well, Carouthers said.
The toy drive closes Saturday with an event. Children will be able to take free pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vanzant Barbershop Lounge at 2301 West Main Street in Tupelo. Food and toy donations are accepted. There will be refreshments and free gifts.
Santa’s Helpers
The Junior Auxiliary of Amory served 210 children, or 63 families, through their Santa’s Helpers program. Typically, they serve children in Monroe County who are not serviced by DHS or the Angel Tree project.
“They’re kind of people that have need but are not quite needy enough to qualify for other services,” said Kati Cox, chairman of the Santa’s Helpers Committee.
Families are usually identified by people in the medical profession, a school or church organization. If they have a family they want to refer, they fill out paperwork, and members of Santa’s Helpers then reach out to them. Occasionally, it’s a chronic need, while others may be going through a temporary hard time, Cox said.
Most families accept the help. The organization serves kindergarten through fifth grade students, and for every family they accept, they also help every school age child in the household. The effort has been ongoing for the past 25 years, Cox said, and receives wide community support. Of the 210 helped, over half were outside sponsorships.
By the first week of December, they are usually done with their Christmas outreach, but they host drives throughout the year. To meet community needs, the group has hosted donation drives to collect basics such as pajamas, socks, toiletries, socks and underwear. To cap it off, they threw a party, typically that first week in December, for children to do crafts, have breakfast, and take photos with Santa while parents collect the gifts to hide.
“What keeps us going”
Despite still working on applications for their busy Christmas season, members of Cami Jo Cares last week found themselves called to fill another need: sending donations to help tornado victims in Kentucky.
After hearing of local efforts to bring donations to the storm-ravaged parts of the state, the organization provided Christmas gifts of toys, books, makeup, clothes and school supplies.
Cami Jo Cares is also continuing efforts to raise $60,000 to build a park for disabled children, said president and founder Patrick Fullerton. Efforts are slow-going, but the organization has plans next year for events and partnering with more businesses.
There are moments when they realize the effort is worth it. After donating some new clothes and shoes, one woman shared her story with them: She was embarrassed to ask for help, but Cami Jo Cares aided her when she really needed it.
Now that she was doing better and able to donate, the woman wanted them to know how much they meant to her.
To Jamie Fullerton, seemingly small moments like this are gifts, and they make all the hard work over the holiday season worth the effort.
“That is what keeps us going and what we’re trying to do,” she said.