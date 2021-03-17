TUPELO • Along with food, Holly Springs-based nonprofit Care Now Food Pantry will give away diapers and feminine hygiene products during its third Easter dinner program.
The pantry, located on South Market Street, behind Tyson Drug Company, has partnered with the Diaper Bank of the Delta to distribute diapers and feminine hygiene products to people in need from 10 a.m. until noon on March 27. Mississippi Blood Services will be on site with its bus to allow people to donate blood.
Members of the food pantry will also distribute 300 plates of food and 100 Easter bags as part of the program.
This year’s dinner will be turkey and dressing, ham, sweet potatoes, assorted desserts, and a drink. Local restaurants donated food. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Community Temple Church and Mt. Moriah MB Church are partners, and the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi is the donor.
Care Now is also giving a free choice of either ham, turkey, or disinfectant. Children in grades K-5 can receive a drawstring filled with candy, eggs, toys, coloring books and other Easter goodies. These items will be available to participants on a first come, first served basis.
Care Now co-founders Antjuan Lester and Rolanda Jeffries-Lester said they started the pantry’s Easter giveaway in 2018 as a way to both recognize and celebrate the religious significance of the day.
“I felt like nobody was doing much on that day, so I just wanted to bring attention to it,” Jeffries-Lester said. “A lot of the children always miss out on the Easter baskets, so that’s another reason why I started it.”
Jeffries-Lester said the amount of food distributed at the Easter dinner event has increased each year.
Last year’s giveaway was cancelled because of the pandemic, but this year’s celebration will be held outdoors, drive-thru style. There will also be a walk up line for those without cars.
The diaper giveaway began last May, and Care Now and the Diaper Bank of the Delta have jointly hosted at least one similar program each month since then.
The inspiration for the diaper drive and Easter dinner came from seeing the need in her community, Jeffries-Lester said.
“I see people all the talk walking, homeless or just less fortunate," Jeffries-Lester said. "We just love to serve and want to help and want everybody to have a nice holiday meal."