HOLLY SPRINGS - For the 11th time, a cramped building located behind a former plantation house will open its doors guests to help them better understand the lives and struggles of local slaves.
Historical advocacy nonprofit Preserve Marshall County & Holly Springs (PMCHS) will continue its efforts to educate Northeast Mississippians on the legacy of slavery with its program Behind the Big House on April 20-22 at the slave quarters of the Hugh Craft House on Memphis Street in Holly Springs. The program will feature local historians, artisans and storytellers, who together will take attendees back in time to explore the lives and struggles of area slaves. Funding for the program is provided by assistance through the Mississippi Humanities Council, the Mississippi Arts Commission and the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area Alliance.
Special guests will include culinary historian Michael W. Twitty; Carolyn Freiwald and Jodi Skipper from the University of Mississippi’s Department of Sociology & Anthropology; Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project; local artisan Dale DeBerry and colleague Wayne Jones; and historic interpreter and professional storyteller Tammy Gibson.
“We will have quite an active site this year,” said Chelius Carter, president of PMCHS.
Particularly exciting, Carter said, is that this year’s event will mark Twitty’s seventh appearance at the Behind the Big House program. The author of the James Beard Award’s Book of the Year in 2018, Twitty will conduct antebellum cooking demonstrations on April 21-22 on the side lawn of the Hugh Craft House. Attendees who time their visit right will be able to sample some of his culinary creations.
Twitty is at the forefront of reviving traditional African-American foodways through seed-keeping, growing heirlooms and heritage crops, raising heritage breeds and sustainably gathering and maintaining wild flora and fauna that numerous ancestors relied upon.
“Responsible exploration of Southern food heritage demands that the enslaved people charged with cooking for antebellum America be honored for their unique role in giving the Southland her mother cuisine,” Carter said. “We are honoring food’s history — all while serving up … as Michael (Twitty) calls is … ‘culinary justice.’”
For all three days of the event, Freiwald and Skipper will be on-site with student volunteers from Ole Miss to conduct an active excavation inside the historic plantation’s slave quarters and kitchen areas. Exhibitions of finds from past excavations will be set up to help attendees interpret the lives of the enslaved people who lived and toiled in the area.
McGill returns to the Behind the Big House program for the 10th time. He will be stationed behind the slave quarters and kitchen throughout the event to discuss the lives of the enslaved people who lived there.
DeBerry and Jones will use their knowledge of art and history to discuss 19th Century brick-making. DeBerry will also have some of his own work available for purchase during the program.
Finally, Gibson will be on site throughout all three days of the program to demonstrate and discuss the role of an enslaved laundress during the antebellum era.
The public is invited to join PMCHS representatives and members of The Rosa Foundation and North Mississippi Roots and Wings for a welcome reception on Thursday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Coffee in Holly, located on the historic court square in downtown Holly Springs.
For more information on Behind the Big House, visit https://preservemarshallcounty.org/behind-the-big-house.
