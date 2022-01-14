HOLLY SPRINGS • Holly Springs will honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and local Black history next week with its 4th Annual MLK Day of Service program.
“Holly Springs is so rich in African American history,” said Rolanda Jeffries-Lester, co-founder and president of Care Now, which hosts the annual celebration. “We want to continue to bring out our own talent or highlight or recognize our own talent.”
The event will be Monday, Jan. 17, at the Holly Springs Courthouse. The day begins with an 11 a.m. parade. Following the parade, the event starts at noon and will last until 4 p.m.
This year’s speaker is Jesse J. Holland of Holly Springs, an award-winning journalist, novelist and author of “Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?” The novel centers on the popular Black Marvel superhero the Black Panther, according to Holland’s website bio. While enrolled at the University of Mississippi, Holland was the second African-American editor of the Daily Mississippian.
As part of the event, winners of the 250-word essay contest and poster board contest will be announced. The theme each year is civil rights past and present. At least 10 to 15 participants are involved in each contest.
The day will be filled with food and games. Destiny Stone, Bird Williams and the Rust College A’Capella Choir, and the Holly Springs High School choir will perform. Jeffries-Lester said it was especially important to have Rust College’s involvement as a historically black college/university (HBCU) in Holly Springs. Among Rust College’s famous alumni is Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
“We’re just trying to unite our community in as many ways as possible,” Jeffries-Lester said.
Since its creation, the annual celebration has gained more participation and youth involvement. The goal this year is to get up to 500 participants. People will be able to sign in and leave their zip code so Care Now can get an approximate number of participants. There will also be plenty of school participation.
Jeffries-Lester wants participants to take away a little bit of hope and more knowledge about Black history, what King stood for, and “keeping the dream alive.” Holly Springs’ own Black history dates back to the civil rights movement and before, Jeffries-Lester said, and the city is home to many antebellum houses, which is a direct result of the large number of slaves that were in Holly Springs.
There will be a food pantry drive, warming tent, life educational training, speakers, blood drive, free refreshments and vendors.
Among activities are paint with a twist, where participants will paint the first symbol on canvas as a group. It will take place in the gazebo. There will be face painting, cornhole and 360 photo booth.
An African crochet blanket will be auctioned alongside giveaways of toothbrushes, diapers, school supplies, socks, toiletries, laundry detergent, coffee, cocoa, soup and Apple Airpods.
For more information, contact Jeffries-Lester at 662-544-1027.