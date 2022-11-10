Home Depot employee Corey Montgomery, pro sales associate, drills framing on to pergola that is being built for Kristy Garza, a local veteran who had two open heart surgeries, on Nov. 10, 2022. Home Depot is building her an $8,600 backyard oasis as part of the company's Operation Surprise campaign.
Home Depot employee Corey Montgomery, pro sales associate, drills framing on to pergola that is being built for Kristy Garza, a local veteran who had two open heart surgeries, on Nov. 10, 2022. Home Depot is building her an $8,600 backyard oasis as part of the company's Operation Surprise campaign.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Kristy Garza, of Tupelo, holds her granddaughter, Vivienne Morgan, while looking over the progress of the pergola being built in her back yard by Home Depot employees on Nov. 10, 2022.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO — After undergoing two open heart surgeries before age 40, Tupelo veteran Kristy Garza doesn't go out much anymore.
But she does spend a lot of time outside in her backyard, whether she's painting or hanging out with friends.
"This is my spot," she said.
Thanks to a $8,634 grant from the Home Depot Foundation, her spot will soon be turned into a "backyard oasis" by members of Team Depot, Home Depot's associate volunteer force, as part of its Operation Surprise campaign.
Volunteers began building a pergola Thursday, which will have an artificial pond and waterfall next to it.
In the coming days, they'll construct a walkway to the pergola, replace an old shed with a new one, beautify the swimming pool by covering up the pool pump, build a gate around the air conditioner unit, install a new exterior door and two sets of exterior steps and repair the fence around the backyard. They'll also provide new patio furniture, a fire pit and a grill for Garza to enjoy.
Garza, 41, served eight years as a military police officer and intelligence analyst. She retired from the Army as a sergeant in 2008.
A bicuspid aortic valve, a form of congenital heart disease, made her surgeries necessary. In 2016, she had an aortic aneurysm repaired in Tupelo. She later traveled to New York City for a second, more extensive surgery to repair her heart in 2019.
Garza said she's thankful for Home Depot and all the volunteers. She said she feels like she won the lottery.
"I'm just a veteran," Garza said. "I didn't do anything spectacular. It really was my honor to serve my country, so I don't even know what to think.
"I'm really grateful to them and excited about it," she added.
Jason Sullivan, Monroe County's veteran service officer, submitted Garza's information for the grant and helped with construction on Thursday. With him were Home Depot employees Jeff Barr, pro desk supervisor; Jalon Avant, customer service supervisor; and Corey Montgomery, pro sales assistant.
"Working for a company that allows you to come out and do this kind of stuff, it's a great feeling any time you can give back," Barr said.
Avant said he feels projects like this embody Home Depot's slogan "Taking Care of Our People."
"We hear a lot of sad stories," Montgomery said. "So anytime we get an opportunity to help out, that's great."
