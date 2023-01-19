Homeless outreach

A homeless man makes his way along the bank on Kings Creek in Tupelo as Emma James, left, and Hannah Maharrey, conduct their annual Point-in-Time count of the homeless population in Tupelo on Feb. 22, 2022. This year's count showed a dramatic increase in Tupelo's homeless population.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — With the annual statewide homelessness census less than a week away, advocates are asking for volunteers to help survey the city's homeless population.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

