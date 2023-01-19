A homeless man makes his way along the bank on Kings Creek in Tupelo as Emma James, left, and Hannah Maharrey, conduct their annual Point-in-Time count of the homeless population in Tupelo on Feb. 22, 2022. This year's count showed a dramatic increase in Tupelo's homeless population.
TUPELO — With the annual statewide homelessness census less than a week away, advocates are asking for volunteers to help survey the city's homeless population.
Every year, the Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Director and other homeless advocacy groups perform a Point-In-Time count, a one-day census that surveys the homeless population within the 71 counties covered by the organization.
Continuum of Care Director Hannah Maharrey said the count is immensely important because it is tied to funding for various agencies. An accurate count of the population can also be used to gauge the impact of programs and advocates' efforts throughout the year. She said the count creates a good reference point to visualize homelessness in the community.
“This is our starting point. This is the day we use to conceptualize homelessness in our communities,” she said.
The count will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Saint’s Brew. Throughout the day, individuals will go to areas known to have a significant concentration of homeless individuals to ask questions and provide general outreach.
Maharrey said there were about 25 volunteers for the count last year and that she expects about 20 this year.
To volunteer, individuals can visit the Mississippi United to End Homelessness website, muteh.wordpress.com. Once on the website, individuals may watch resource videos before taking a required quiz. After the quiz, would-be volunteers will get an email with a link to the CoC’s “Counting Us” app, which will be used to log surveys.
“We want to get as many people involved in the PIT as possible,” Maharrey said. “We always welcome more volunteers… They need to come with the intent to help. It is not a spectator sport. If you don’t come for the right reasons, it will not be an enjoyable experience for you or a positive experience for our homeless population.”
