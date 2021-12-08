COLUMBUS • Walk in the door at Friendly City Books, and the fact of the matter is clear as the titles on the spines: There’s no better state to be in the book business.
Recently reopened in downtown Columbus after a car plowed through the front wall several months ago, the locally-owned independent bookstore features a prominent wall of Mississippi-linked authors.
Owner Emily Liner, 35, pulls books off the shelf, highlighting personal favorites as well as editions signed by the authors.
“Mississippi is one of the best places to open a bookstore,” Liner said. “Mississippi has contributed so much to the literary tradition.”
A Bay St. Louis native, Liner attended the Mississippi School for Math and Science, graduating from high school there in 2004. After that, she set forth upon a well-trodden path, leaving her native state to attend university on the East Coast. She then settled in Washington D.C. for a career in politics and policy, with no intent to ever move back home.
But then, eventually, she did. She was enticed back by a sense of entrepreneurial possibility, a love for the old homes of Columbus and the nostalgic tug of the place that helped shape her.
She ultimately opened Friendly City Books in Columbus in 2020, despite the many uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uncertainty struck again when a car crash shuttered the store for months of repairs. Now, the store is open again just in time for the year-end holiday shopping season, and Liner credits the enthusiasm of local residents and the wider literary community of the Magnolia State for helping her persevere.
“The Mississippi author community has really reached out and supported us,” Liner said. “Writers here in Mississippi are so supportive of independent bookstores.”
'Part of the solution'
After attending Georgetown University, Liner remained in Washington D.C. for about 15 years, working in politics, public affairs and policy. Along the way, she earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
She first began returning to Columbus regularly to teach summers at Mississippi Governor’s School, held every year at the campus of Mississippi University for Women.
The plan to relocate came first. She began house hunting, looking for an older, fixer-upper with character. While exploring the local community, she hoped to find an independent bookstore in town. When she realized there wasn’t one, new possibilities presented themselves.
“We have a saying in my family: Don’t complain unless you’re going to be part of the solution,” Liner said.
'Contribute something to the community'
An only child who longed to travel abroad and see the world, books offered Liner a portal to new worlds when she was young.
“I always had my nose in a book growing up,” Liner said.
Those childhood experiences continue to inform Liner’s own understanding of the place a bookstore can hold for its community and for its customers.
“I’ve always recognized the transformative power that books have,” she said. “When I was thinking about what type of business I could start that would contribute something to the community, I thought about how powerful books are.”
The shelves of her store are lined with a carefully curated selection of Southern literature, bestsellers, contemporary fiction, history, poetry and used books.
Those shelves also include a children’s book written and published by Liner herself. Liner considers “Stretch Like Scarlet” something of a pandemic project.
The book features the likeness of her own dog, a Beagle-mix adopted in 2017.
“During the pandemic, when it became clear that I couldn’t open a bookstore right away, I wanted to still do something related to books to keep the momentum going,” she said. “I was at home during lockdown. I was spending a lot of time with my dog and I was just observing her. I just started coming up with these goofy little rhymes about her day and it turned into a little story."
Friendly City Books also aims to publish titles penned by others, including one poetry collection already now in print and another currently planned for 2022.
'This place is home'
Mississippi is one of the few states in the country losing population, and brain drain dominates conversations by policymakers, business leaders and educational figures.
Against that backdrop, Liner has the kind of resume the state needs: a millennial small-business owner investing in her community despite ample opportunities in much bigger places.
And Liner believes there are others out there like her, awaiting the right opportunity.
“When state policy makers talk about the brain drain in Mississippi there is always this focus on people who stay and people who leave. We never talk about people who left and might come back,” Liner said. “I really hope more people do what I’m doing. I would love to have a community of Mississippi ex-pats that have moved back.”
There are barriers, yes. Liner can rattle them off. Too many areas of the state are afflicted with crumbling roads, unreliable water, inadequate internet access and poor access to health care.
But in the places where those barriers have been mitigated, rewards await.
Standing in the business she built, with her dog greeting customers and a stack of just-released titles nearby to shelve, Liner doesn’t believe she’s missing out on a more exciting life lived elsewhere.
“I had really gotten accustomed to the big city life and liked the pace,” Liner said. “I thought it would be a harder transition to come back home, but it wasn’t. I guess that’s because this place is home. Always was, and always will be.”