In their darkest moments, the mothers of Mom.ME. found community within each other.
Mom.ME. started in 2017 as a conversation between friends about postpartum issues. Sisters LaShay Melton and Lauren Jones used Jones’s own experiences navigating postpartum depression and anxiety, postpartum OCD, and postpartum PTSD as a jumping off point.
“That’s why we’re so passionate about helping moms get over that hurdle. If they can’t get over it, we want to see them through it. We want to be able to hold their hands along the way,” Melton said.
Since then, the organization has grown to include hundreds of mothers from throughout Mississippi. Mom.ME focuses on the total wellness of their mothers, prioritizing mental health by offering therapy and peer support, providing education and sharing available resources free of charge.
Reducing barriers
Mother of five Adrienne Perryman, 35, struggled for years before she was able to get the help she needed. Her second child’s birth eight years ago was the beginning. It was a culmination of events: her mother died of cancer, she got married, moved into a new home and suffered back-to-back miscarriages. She didn’t understand what it was at first; she just knew she was always mad and upset.
“Any little thing would trigger me,” Perryman said. “My mind was just so cloudy.”
Perryman’s doctors introduced her to Mom.ME during the annual check up of her twins, now 3 years old. Soon, she was connected to a personal therapist for a year and a half and is still involved with Mom.ME’s peer support groups.
One of Mom.ME.’s goals is helping underserved mothers. Many of their mothers tell them that they don’t have health insurance. It impacts not only their physical health, as they are then unable to continue postpartum care, but adds to the stressors for lower income households.
“Our organization was put in place to be able to pick up that slack. We work with therapists who curb their fees on a sliding scale, for us to pay for those therapy services for that mom,” Melton said.
When her youngest son was born ten months ago, Perryman was prepared for her postpartum Medicaid coverage to end after two months when it was extended. It was part of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid’s temporary extension of postpartum coverage during the federal COVID-19 emergency.
It was welcome news for Perryman, who has ongoing medical concerns. After developing blood clots in 2018, her ability to work is limited, and she has to visit a hematologist regularly. The extension allows her to still have her check ups, see doctors and continue monitoring her mental health.
“With Medicaid, it’s kind of a fighting battle trying to get it and keep it, so I was just praying that I would be able to keep it to be able to do my services because I knew that I really needed that help,” Perryman said.
Mom.ME. can vouch for the need. Some mothers who receive therapy return by the end of the year, and many have mental health conditions that require treatment even beyond that limit.
“They become family”
Mom.ME. was life changing for mother of two Jamie Matthews. Matthews, 29, experienced her most severe postpartum depression with the birth of her now one-year old son. Depression began during her pregnancy, caused by several factors. At nearly five months pregnant, she found out she had preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition. She felt her doctor wasn’t listening to her, leading to her eventually being admitted into the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for over a month.
“That really made me become more and more depressed because there I am, stuck in the hospital, nobody to talk to,” Matthews said. “It really set in.”
Even after giving birth, her son couldn’t come home immediately. For over two months, her son remained in the hospital, separated from home by a two and a half hour drive. Matthews had to continue caring for her daughter, now four years old, and work, leading to “a lot of depressing moments,” Matthews said. When her son finally could come home, bonding with him was difficult.
“I didn’t feel like I wanted to harm him, but I didn’t feel like he was my child. I think he was maybe nine months before I . . . felt that connection with him,” Matthews said.
Matthews discovered Mom.ME. during a doctor’s appointment for her son. A social worker spoke to Matthews, and Matthews completed an anxiety and depression survey. She was told she was high risk and put in contact with therapy and Mom.ME. She was drawn to the fact it was headed by Black women, and counts the organization as part of her support system.
Biweekly group sessions have allowed members to get to know, support, and be there for each other holistically, Matthews said. As someone in the healthcare field, Matthews appreciates the group therapy’s stance of no judgment and confidentiality, and the knowledge that others have been through what she’s been through.
“They’re not just therapists, they’re not just resources. They become family,” Matthews said.