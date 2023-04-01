djr-2023-04-02-news-hosemann-amory-arp1

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, right, talks with Brian McGonagill and his father Bobby, center, on Saturday, during a visit to the Glendale Shopping Center, owner by the McGonagills, that is home to the Piggly Wiggly in Amory. Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and the McGonagills spoke of the storm that hit March 24 and the steps it will take to rebuild.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — One week after an EF-3 tornado tore through the state and Monroe County, state officials toured the devastation of Amory hours after the state allocated $17 million in relief.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you