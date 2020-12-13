TUPELO • Imminent access to a COVID-19 vaccine has inspired hope that the crisis which has now gripped the world for nearly a year might be coming to a close, but hospitals continue to face a strain that won’t immediately be solved by the limited vaccine quantities expected to be available in the coming weeks.
Even as federal authorities on Friday approved a vaccine for emergency use, the hospital system in Mississippi is facing its worst wave of hospitalizations amid rising infections fueled by Thanksgiving gatherings, with a new spike possibly coming if health recommendations aren’t widely followed throughout the Christmas season.
Last week, North Mississippi Health Services reported the highest-ever number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, at 77.
Just days prior to that, David Wilson, president of the NMHS flagship hospital in Tupelo, was frank about the immense challenges of the present moment as he walked the halls with state Sen. Chad McMahan and local reporters.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are “as bad as it’s been since it started” Wilson said, with some COVID-19 patients diverted to other hospitals last week.
As health officials have warned, the impact of this strain goes beyond simply those patients hospitalized for coronavirus and the medical workers providing them care.
Case in point: Wilson told reporters the hospital is revising its planning for how it would handle some kind of disaster healthcare event. What if a significant accident or crime hospitalized tens or dozens of people, with healthcare resources already strained to breaking?
The situation is largely the same across the state. On Friday, the head of the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that ICUs were full across the state. MSDH also prepped an order that will delay all elective procedures that require hospitalization beginning on Tuesday.
MSDH Chief Health Office Dr. Thomas Dobbs emphasized the point on Friday in a discussion streamed online with the Mississippi State Medical Association.
“We’ve all been saying for a while we expected things to get really rough,” Dobbs said. “Our average daily numbers are really frightening if you look at the number of cases and consider that 10 percent of all diagnosed cases will end up in the hospital, and our hospitals are full. We’ve filled up the cup, and the cup runneth over.”
So the crisis remains real, and won’t go away for some months. Distribution of a vaccine will take time.
Tupelo’s Economic Recovery Task Force emphasized that message, with a video released Friday urging city residents to maintain the familiar regime of safety precautions: mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
“These are simple sacrifices we all can make today to ensure a healthier, happier tomorrow,” said Shane Spees, the CEO of NMHS.
On Friday, Dobbs said the state’s first allocation of the vaccine produced by Pfizer could arrive early this week, with some hospitals receiving their shots directly.
The state’s first shipments will total 25,000 shots.
“The priority is frontline hospital workers,” Dobbs said. “That’s happening next week, believe it not. Then, the next week, we anticipate getting more Pfizer, and some Moderna. So things are going to be moving fast. We are having to be pretty flexible and do some planning as we go. We’re hoping we can get those nursing home vaccinated quickly, because that is going to be huge.”
However, the wider rollout to the public will take some time, and Dobbs warned that following all safety recommendations is important even as vaccinations begin.