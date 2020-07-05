In the middle of the Oren Dunn City Museum, a brown boxy switchboard rests to one side. The cords are intact. The lights on the board are lined up with numbers over them. The earpiece rests on the bottom portion of the board and a rotary dial remains steadfast at the right, ready for an operator from the Hotel Tupelo.
Boyd Yarbrough pauses his rapid clip through the building each time he passes the machine. It’s a slight show of deference to the switchboard, a relic from the hotel, and you’d have to know his history to understand.
“I’m here because of the switchboard,” Yarbrough said.
Sometime in the late 1940s, David Yarbrough, Boyd’s dad, worked the night shift as a desk clerk at the Hotel Tupelo, a four-story complex with rooms and businesses and a popular restaurant. Boyd’s mom, Frances B. Griffin, worked as an operator for Bell Telephone Company, same shift. In those days, when someone in the hotel wanted to make a call, the clerk or switchboard operator would connect the caller with an outside operator.
Through connections, so to speak, David Yarbrough and Griffin began talking. The conversations led to dates. “They fell in love and married,” said Boyd, “and voila, here I am.”
The Yarbroughs’ story is one of many that have come from the Hotel Tupelo, once a primary place for folk from all over Mississippi to gather for meetings amid the brass chandeliers, gold-framed mirrors and famous coffee shop that boasted in newspaper advertisements, “the best place in town to bring your business friends for lunch or dinner,” and the Blue Room, where hungry diners crowded in for after-church lunches on Sundays.
Now, another generation will have the opportunity to create memories with the building of a new Hotel Tupelo in Fairpark. The Thrash Group out of Hattiesburg stands behind the project, which will feature 80 rooms on four floors and incorporate some of the old structure’s history.
Some of that history of the old Hotel Tupelo rests with Harry Martin, the last living member of the 10-man group, Associated Developers, to own the structure at the corner of Spring and Troy streets. Martin worked at the hotel for a stint as its manager. His wife helped with the restaurant until the building gave way to urban renewal, was demolished in 1972 and the lot sold to BancorpSouth Bank.
Built in 1917, the hotel saw a bevy of managers, including W.A. Mothershed, Harry Hodges and, later, the Herschel Hardy chain, according to newspaper reports through the years. In 1942 Edwin Boss of the Boss Hotel Corp. of Iowa purchased the property. About 20 years later, Associated Developers bought the hotel.
“We wanted to give it direction where it would go in the future,” Martin said of the move.
In the early decades of the 20th century, passengers from the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio and the Frisco railroads would stay in the hotel because of its downtown location, close to the depot. In later years, as the passenger trains faded into history, travelers from the Midwest to Florida would stay at Hotel Tupelo because the interstate had yet to be built, Martin explained.
Old newspapers reflect the popularity of the hotel through the years. In 1920, Virginia Preston Mitchell and Stephen Sanders Simmerman held their wedding reception at the hotel. More than 200 Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society representatives met there in March of 1951 – big news in the Lexington Advertiser that month. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, civic clubs, religious organizations and workshops reserved banquet rooms in the hotel.
Some businesses maintained permanent offices in the hotel, including Tupelo Travel Agency, Western Union and radio station WTUP. Don Swan writes in “Swan’s Song Series,” he would come to Tupelo from Amory where he worked as a DJ for WAMY. On one such occasion he received a ticket for a “rolling stop” at a stop sign in the city. He returned to Tupelo because, “I wanted to visit ‘WTUP high atop the Hotel Tupelo.’”
Swan describes the sign as rectangular, 10-feet-tall, lighted rotating logo that broadcasted “WTUP 1490” from the top floor. Swan writes that he took the elevator to the top floor and to the WTUP wing. There, he cut an audition tape, was hired and started a 7-midnight shift while a junior at Hatley High School. That was 1964.
Eight years later, the 55-year-old hotel couldn’t be rehabilitated. Downtown Tupelo was growing. An auction shed her of her finery, including bricks that, Martin said, were purchased by Harry Rutherford, the editor of the Daily Journal at the time. Those bricks became a home on Lawndale, Martin said.