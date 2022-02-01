TUPELO • Hotel Tupelo, a boutique hotel in the downtown Fairpark District, opened its doors, Tuesday afternoon.
Hours before the first guests began checking in, at least 30 reservations had already been made for the first night. Many of those inaugural guests were Tupelo residents, general manager Danielle Del-Grande said, adding that she's thankful for the energy and support the hotel has already received from the community.
Del-Grande said the hotel prides itself in being "Tupelo's greatest hit."
"We are embracing the rock 'n' roll culture inspired by Elvis," she said.
Of its 79 rooms, the hotel features two premier suites. The first, fittingly, is called the King's Suite and includes Elvis-themed photos, books and decor.
Elvis' influence isn't confined to a single room; the entire hotel has touches of the King's flair, with door hangers throughout the building reading, "Recording in progress" rather than the typical, "Do not disturb."
The other premier suite — the Tupelo Suite — shares the same layout as the King's Suite, but features artwork by local artists like Kit Stafford, arts coordinator for the Tupelo Public School District. Guests in the Tupelo Suite can end the night with a reading of an in-room copy of "Goodnight Tupelo," written by Brittany Carroll Rogers and illustrated by Brent Farrar.
The hotel also serves as a showcase for locally made products. When guests check in they'll receive a complementary tasting of mead from Queen's Reward Meadery, the first meadery in Mississippi, and guests can sip Tupelo River Coffee in Midnite Pottery mugs.
Séra+Soul body butter and sugar scrub is sold in the lobby, and can be added as an amenity to a reservation. Doghouse Pantry created a guitar-shaped dog treat to include in the dog-friendly hotel's pet package.
The lobby also features Blue Delta Jean Co. products installation, displaying threads the company uses, along with several pairs of jeans, and when guests step through the doors into the lobby, they're greeted by the aroma of a custom "magnolia cashmere" scent created by RAW Furniture Co. for the hotel.
A restaurant, Jobos, will operate on the first floor of the hotel. Its doors also opened for the first time at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with a happy hour offering cocktails, specialty drinks and appetizers.
Inspired by a Puerto Rican neighborhood of the same name, the restaurant will offer a surf 'n' turf menu and relaxed feel reminiscent of a coastal experience. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m each night.
"The food is going to be exquisite," said Jessica Hollinger, Hotel Tupelo's director of sales. "But it is a very fun laid back atmosphere."
In addition to happy hour and dinner, Jobos will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Del-Grande said she hopes the hotel's first floor can be a fun place for Tupeloans to stop by for a drink and relax in the lounge, which will feature shuffleboard, chess, checkers and board games.
To Hollinger, the early support from locals is a good sign the hotel will be embraced by the people of Tupelo, not just travelers. To her, Hotel Tupelo is a place for both of them.
"It's not just another hotel in town that welcomes people from out of town; it's a place where locals can come," Hollinger said. "They can come to the restaurant, happy hour, get dinner, have a place for their celebrations and be part of our story as well."