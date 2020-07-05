JACKSON • Philip Gunn, the speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, on Sunday announced in a Facebook video that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, said he got tested for the virus after he found out that a member of the House that he was in close contact with last week, tested positive for the virus. Gunn also said he has been in communication with Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, on the necessary health precautions to take.
“I feel very fortunate that I don’t really have very many symptoms and feel fine, and I feel like I’m one of the fortunate ones.”
Gunn said that he will self-quarantine and that he has informed other people he may have been in contact with last week “to make sure that they too can take precautions.”
Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature were in session last week at the Capitol. On Friday, several media outlets reported that state Rep. Bo Brown, a Democrat from Jackson, tested positive for the virus.
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported that 226 new people have tested positive for the virus and five additional people have died from complications related to the virus.