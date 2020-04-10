TUPELO • Meteorologists and emergency management officials are reporting that most of the state could face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes this weekend, which could force Northeast Mississippi residents to determine how to practice social distancing while staying safe from inclement weather.
State officials advised Mississippians on Friday to prepare for the potential weather as normal, but to try and practice federal COVID-19 safety guidelines as much as possible.
Greg Michel, the director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told members of the media on Friday that his agency had been in contact with county emergency management officials about monitoring the weather and has been asked if Mississippians should still go to an enclosed tornado shelter if there is a serious threat of a tornado in an area.
“No, you don't do anything any different,” Michel said. “You go to your shelter if you need to. However, you still need to maintain your social distancing to the best degree that you can.”
Michel said that, generally speaking, most shelters in the state should not get overcrowded, but encouraged people to wear some type of mask, whether it be a surgical mask or a homemade mask.
Lee Bowdry, the Lee County emergency management director, said that the county plans to follow the normal severe weather protocols it always does and that storm shelters throughout the county will be opened if the weather is severe enough.
“Safety comes first,” Bowdrey said. “We’ll just try to take whatever precautions we can. We’ll recommend people stay six feet apart and make sure they have masks on.”
Bowdry said emergency responders in the municipalities in the county have protective masks for people to wear if they choose to go to a public storm shelter.
“Make sure everyone stays tuned to the weather and make sure they’re aware of their surroundings,” Bowdry said.
In Tupelo, the county seat of Lee County, city officials are also planning to open storm shelters if a tornado watch is issued, but are encouraging people to continue to practice federal and state health guidelines.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that the Tupelo Fire Department had received some surgical masks from the county and, if the shelters were to open, emergency responders would be handing the masks out at the Lee Acres shelter and the Theron Nichols Park shelter, which are the two largest shelters in town.
“We have notices on the door about maintaining social distancing,” Lewis said. “We would pass the number of 10 people (in an area) in this situation."
If Tupelo leaders decide to open storm shelters, an update would be posted on the city’s social media accounts and its website.