TUPELO — Harrison Scott Key's latest book is about the fallout of his wife's affair with another man. But more than that, it's about God, faith, community, love, marriage, self-awareness and ego.
"Saying this book is just about an affair is sort of like saying the movie 'Jaws' is about marine biology," Key said Tuesday during a stop at Reed's GumTree Bookstore in downtown Tupelo to sign copies of "How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told" for local readers.
All of Key's books talk about his family, but none in a more raw, personal way than "How to Stay Married."
"It's in my nature to write about anything that happens to me," he said. "I really can't help it."
Key, a Mississippi native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, began writing the book as the story was still unfolding. Some of it began as letters to his wife, Lauren Key. Others were journal entries.
His initial goal was not necessarily to write a book, though that's how it ended up.
"The stories in here are very urgent, very recent and the details are very fresh," Key said. "If I had waited five or 10 years to write this book, it probably would've been a bit different. It was like I was a wartime journalist sending stories back from the front line. I wanted to get it down on paper quick."
After reconciling with Lauren, he told his wife he was thinking of writing a book about what happened. Her suggestion was to write about their dog instead. But he continued work on their story.
"About a year later I gave her the manuscript," Key said. "I said, 'If you don't love this book, I will burn it.' I think she was shocked at how angry and bitter it wasn't."
It was funny and honest, she said, but missing one thing. Her voice. She wanted to write something for it too, which resulted in a chapter towards the end of the book penned by Lauren Key.
The final product is a book that's as painful and poignant as it is funny. Through the writing process, Key never lost sight of the reason for writing "How to Stay Married."
"When you see a miracle, you want to tell people about it," he said.
Key didn't realize until after the book's publication earlier this month just how many people have similar stories that largely go untold due to the stigma around sharing them.
Despite a title typical of the self-help genre, Key doesn't write books to help people. He writes to make people laugh. In the case of "How to Stay Married," the book accomplishes both.
"I feel like my wife and I were kind of called to share this story," Key said. "I have this platform and if this helps one marriage, it has been worth it."
Loneliness is the great enemy during times of hurt, he said. His hope is that the book will make people feel less alone.
"Anybody who's been married for any length of time, you go through hell at some point, and usually many hells — sometimes with your children, money, each other — and it's tough," Key said. "The way you get through that is with community."
Another major theme of the book is reckoning and reconnecting with his Christian faith.
"I've gone in and out of belief and doubt, but I went back to it with fresh eyes and real urgency and desperate need and found a lot of wisdom there," Key said.
It's what happens when you're faced with life or death that must be made in an instant.
"Do I burn all of my wife's clothes in the yard? Do I take a baseball bat over to her boyfriend's house? Do I leave? Maybe I should leave. What will it do to my children?" Key said. "These huge questions, anybody — Christian, pagan, Muslim, Jewish — are going to be looking for wisdom."
He read the Bible with a new perspective and wrestled with it. He received lots of bad and good advice from friends and acquaintances.
"The best advice was 'You're not going to know what to do almost any minute of any day. Don't add to the hurt. Don't make this worse,'" Key said.
He's still shocked by how heavy yet funny the book turned out.
"I don't think I could write a book like that if I tried, so the fact that it came out that way is kind of amazing," Key said.
