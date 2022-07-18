Longtime businessman and civic leader Howard Miskelly died July 16, one day shy of his 97th birthday.
Miskelly — who often said his greatest achievement was raising children who were strong in their Christian faith — started a retail store in Okolona that would provide as inspiration for his children to found Miskelly Furniture, one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country.
“His passion in life was influencing, inspiring and helping people in any way that he could,” Chip Miskelly, one of his sons and a co-founder of Miskelly Furniture, told WLBT. “That was his legacy that he left for us to continue.”
Howard Miskelly showed his aptitude for success at an early age. He selected the mascot and school colors for Falkner High School in Tippah County as class president.
In 1943, he was drafted into World War II. He served with the 102nd Infantry Division and fought in Belgium, Holland, Germany. Miskelly earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded two Bronze Stars.
When he returned home to Mississippi, Miskelly eventually found himself at Mississippi State University, after transferring from Union University where he played basketball.
Mississippi State would become a lifelong passion for Miskelly and his children. He was a donor, supporter and tireless supporter of the school.
But family was his truest love. He married the former Letha Ann Street. They were married for 74 years. Together they raised five children who have blessed them with countless grandchildren and great grandchildren.
It was 1952 when Miskelly opened Howard's Department Store in Okolona. The couple ran the store for more than 40 years. According to his family, Miskelly loved the Okolona community, especially First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years. Miskelly was also a member of the Lions Club and founder of the Okolona Country Club.
Miskelly also left his mark statewide. He served on the Veterans Administration Board, the board for the Mississippi School for the Deaf and Blind, and was a past president of the Mississippi Retail Association.
Miskelly and his wife most recently lived in West Point, where he was an elder at First Presbyterian Church.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Okolona on July 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
A celebration of Miskelly's life will be held at 11 a.m. July 19 under the direction of the Rev. Brandon Bates at First Baptist West Point, with visitation preceding the funeral from 9:30-11 am. Miskelly's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Okolona (201 West Main St., Okolona, MS 38860) or the First Presbyterian Church of West Point (P.O. Box 366, West Point, MS 39773).