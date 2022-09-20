Ryder Poutoa, a team leader at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, walks Artemis, a 4-year-old female mixed-breed dog, back to her kennel after it was cleaned on Sept. 14, 2022. The Lee County Board of Supervisors has effectively doubled the shelter's annual budget nearly a year after the organization asked both county and city leaders for additional funding.
Cady, a 4-month-old kitten, waits in her kennel as Adriana Munoz, an employee at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, cleans another kennel in the kitten room on Sept. 14, 2022.
Adriana Munoz, and employee at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, moves a kitten back into its kennel after it was cleaned on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kelly, a 2-month-old mixed-breed female, grips the bars of her kennel as she waits to be adopted from the Tupelo Lee Humane Society on Sept. 14, 2022.
TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors has approved a huge injection of cash into the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, effectively doubling the shelter's annual budget nearly a year after the organization asked both county and city leaders for additional funding.
In the past, the county has split the shelter’s funding with the city of Tupelo. Last year, the county provided $54,000 and the city $178,000. But going forward, the county will provide 100% of the funding.
Supervisors agreed on a budget of $500,000 for the shelter.
District 1 Supervisor and Board President Phil Morgan said the decision was a result of about a year of brainstorming between city and county officials.
“It was a festering issue, and it was something we had to address,” he said, noting that the county plans to designate half a mill to the shelter annually, which it is able to do without a tax increase.
Mayor Todd Jordan said the change made sense to him because 60% of Lee County’s tax revenue came from Tupelo residents.
“Everyone contributes by adding it to the millage,” he said. “The humane society is doing a good job. We have a duty to take care of and provide for our animals.”
Humane society representatives last October addressed both county and city officials looking for an additional $20,000 a month from each entity. Humane Society Director Rachel Patrick previously said the shelter spends between $85,000 and $90,000 each month in expenses. In addition to funding from the city and county, the shelter functions through donations and grant allocations.
“This has been a rough year for shelters nationwide,” Patrick said, pointing to inflation and pandemic-born issues.
Nevertheless, the Humane Society has stabilized since the issues it had at the height of the pandemic, Patrick said. Last October, the shelter was housing more than 340 animals. The shelter has room for 165.
Patrick said the shelter has served a little over 2,000 animals this year as of last week.
Patrick said there has been an increase in local adoptions, which has offset the decrease in transfers of animals to out-of-state shelters that historically did not have enough local animals to meet demand, something that changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She noted there has been a spike in animal control cases.
“With those increasing the way they are, it is harder for us to service the community,” Patrick said of increasing animal control reports.
When asked how residents could help, Patrick said the shelter was always looking for volunteers and donations. She noted one woman crochets and recently began donating blankets sized for kitten beds.
Another way one could help, Patrick said, is to spay and neuter their pets.
