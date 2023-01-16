TUPELO — Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a worship service in his honor Monday afternoon at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Hosted by the Modern Beauticians Club, the afternoon featured music performed by Geno Jones & Focus. Mitzi Below Lowery of Springfield Chapel in Pontotoc, led the crowd in a rendition of the "Black National Anthem," also known as "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Gladney followed with a scripture reading from the Gospel of Matthew 5:43-48, which includes the verse, "But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven."
Two annual scholarships were presented to college students in the audience. Richie Smith was awarded the Dr. King Scholarship and Arnez Montgomery was awarded The Modern Beautician's Club Scholarship.
The featured speaker Monday afternoon was Conway X Goree, student minister of Tupelo Study Circle. Goree, a lifelong fan of MLK, encouraged those in attendance to "do what the dreamer said do."
Addressing the crowd, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan recalled growing up just a few blocks from the church building and shared fond memories of walking to school together with Black friends in the neighborhood.
"We looked different," Jordan said, "but we loved each other."
Jordan called Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis up to stand beside him and thanked her for her service to the city before she spoke to attendees.
"My main concern is for Tupelo to move forward," Davis said. "And we are all a part of Tupelo and Lee County, and we want it to be the greatest place."
Sylvia Trice Houston, MBC association secretary, served as emcee for the event. She left the crowd with a quote from King: "People fail to get along because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don't know each other. They don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other."
An afternoon of singing, praising and worshipping God in the spirit of unity concluded with a prayer by Evelyn Fitzpatrick, pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Monday afternoon's worship service capped off four days of events organized by the Committee for King including an Apollo Night youth talent show, an awards banquet and commemorative service across Tupelo in the preceding days.
