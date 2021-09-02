TUPELO - One in five Lee County residents are food insecure. For September, Hunger Action Month, the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi (NEMS) and five local State Farm agents are hosting a month-long food drive to engender food access and raise awareness of the growing need throughout the region.
The campaign kicked off Tuesday evening with an event on the Parks Heights Restaurant rooftop. While the event had over forty attendees, the month-long food drive will be a community-wide effort. State Farm presented a $1,000 check to the Hunger Coalition of NEMS to help the campaign.
“We want to raise the level of awareness about the true need and the reality of how high the food insecurity rate is in our community, not just in our area but all over the Northeast Mississippi area,” said Jason Martin, executive director of the Hunger Coalition of NEMS.
Throughout the month of September, the Hunger Coalition and State Farm agents are requesting monetary donations and donations of canned vegetables, canned meat such as chicken and tuna, peanut butter, cooking oil, flour, cornmeal, sugar, baby food, diapers for children and adults, and baby wipes. All donated items must be in date.
“What we’re trying to do is sustain this job that we took on a few years ago and really take care of an issue that shouldn’t have ever really be,” said Scott Reed, CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.
The food drive started as a dream of State Farm agent Shawn King. Last year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tupelo agency (fact check; in the first two minutes), he decided he wanted to do an event to raise awareness and collect food to donate. By contacting his customers and partnering with Milam Elementary School, he was able to gather enough donations to fill a room and a half in his office. When he asked Martin what he could do to help, however, he challenged King to dream even bigger and involve the other local State Farm agents.
“We’re utilitizing this year as another test case of how we bring together the resources of people, so we ask all of you to help get the word out because today is just the beginning,” King said.
This year’s food drive came together after planning for over a year. The State Farm agents participating include Rob Rice, Shawn King, Robert Gaines, Trentice Imbler, and Rich Potter.
“This is a wonderful way to be a part of the community and try to help those who just need a little bit of a hand,” Rice said.
The Hunger Coalition itself was an idea of the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, a CREATE Foundation affiliate, and United Way of Northeast Mississippi in 2016. When the organization kicked off, they were looking at food security rates that were almost 20%. However, right before the pandemic, they managed a decline of almost 5%, getting the rate to 15.3%. The pandemic erased all the progress, and the projected rate in Lee County today is believed to be around 20%, with surrounding counties suspected to be even higher.
Jennifer Lawrence, Glamour Enterprises insurance owner and a dedicated St. Luke Food Pantry volunteer, personally understands the struggles of food insecurity. Growing in Shannon with her mother, aunt, four girls and one boy means Lawrence has vivid memories of the food stamps books her mother had to use at the grocery store, her mom having a garden of vegetables, or receiving a box of food with cheese, powdered milk, powdered eggs, peanut butter, and beans.
“We didn’t know that we were living below the poverty level,” Lawrence said. “Sometimes, we would go to school hungry because we just didn’t have it.”
After college, Lawrence found herself with similar financial challenges with her daughter, but knew she would not remain in that position. After going into insurance and being blessed with her business, she decided to give back to the community by setting up a table asking people to donate to the local food pantry. It’s how she met Martin and started becoming a regular volunteer to the St. Luke Food Pantry, and seen the impact COVID-19 is having on families.
“We’ve had people come through that line where some were broken, some were hurt, some were even embarrassed,” Lawrence said. “I have the easy job . . . sometimes I pray with them, sometimes I encourage them, but most of all I respect them because we’re all God’s people.”
The food drive is just one part of the Hunger Coalition’s ongoing efforts to increase food access. They continue looking for gaps and have recent projects helping, such as helping A Serving Heart Food Pantry in Verona launch last year. Today, the pantry averages over 200 people a month, and though the nonprofit runs on its own, the coalition continues being a consultant. The Hunger Coalition continues to seek places where there are needs and how to meet those needs.
“We’re expecting that we’ll be able to go to all of Northeast Mississippi with this particular function next year. That’s our hope, that’s our goal,” Martin said. “We couldn’t do what we’re doing without the whole community, without United Way, without CREATE . . . together, we can make a difference.”