TUPELO • It took just five short years for Katina Davis Holland to turn a vision and faint semblance of a mission into a full-fledged nonprofit.
On Monday, Tupelo-based nonprofit Wear It Well hosted its five-year celebration block party at its Tupelo location at The Charles & Ruth Morris Home for Wear It Well, followed by a fundraiser at D’Cracked Egg in Tupelo.
Holland, the organization’s founder and director, launched Wear It Well in 2017 because she felt God charged her to serve the people. She started with the Extreme Makeover Program, which provides makeovers for people with cancer or a life-altering event or illness.
“I just thought it was going to be something simple, maybe once a month,” Holland said. “I never would have imagined in five years that it would have grown to this magnitude.”
Since its creation, Holland’s organization has grown to include programs focused on anti-bullying, health, education, empowerment and workplace readiness. The organization also provides people with basic needs like clothing and toiletries.
Partnerships have been part of Wear It Well’s success. The makeovers required a team of skilled individuals. Over the years, the nonprofit has built a steady rotation of 50 volunteers.
Leslie Freeman of Tupelo has volunteered with Wear It Well since the beginning. Before then, Freeman made breast cancer care packages on her own. When she saw Holland was hosting a breast cancer event, she reached out; from there, one year has become five.
Now a board member, Freeman remains with the organization because she loves its focus on diverse groups.
“A lot of people, they may come to Wear It Well feeling one type of way, but when they leave, their whole perspective is totally different,” Freeman said.
She called Holland a “selfless person.”
In 2019, Wear It Well’s efforts were bolstered by the donation of the Morris Home, giving what was a mobile operation a permanent home. Its 2020 opening allowed for the addition of its after school and summer tutoring programs, along with Repeat Boutique, its clothing closet. Even as the pandemic hit and fundraising lulled, Holland innovated, keeping the organization open for people who needed access to technology.
“We are here to stay,” Holland said. “We’re not going anywhere. We are preparing for bigger and better things.”
Just five years after creating Wear It Well, Holland’s work is inspiring others.
Itawamba County native Dominique Clemons became interested in volunteering with the organization just two weeks ago. Clemons moved back to Northeast Mississippi from Chicago, partially to help her community. She joined Wear It Well because she thought they were doing good work.
“Anyone that grows up in Small Town, Mississippi, how can you not take great pleasure in giving back to your community,” Clemons said. “Wear It Well, Inc. is the perfect opportunity to broadcast and show those acts.
Holland is excited for Wear It Well’s next five years. Her goal is to cultivate the group’s current programs to serve more. There is a constant need for funding to move from being completely volunteer run to having a fully staffed program, owning its space by purchasing it, and renovating more.
“(God) basically said to serve the people,” she said. “That’s who we are and what we do.”
Wear It Well awards two with memorial scholarships
As part of its five-year celebration, Wear It Well recognized the current and upcoming generation of Northeast Mississippi leaders.
The agency on Monday named the recipients of its annual Leona Givhan Davis Memorial Scholarship. Named for Holland’s late grandmother, whose legacy inspired Wear It Well’s creation, the scholarship is presented to high school seniors or non-traditional students in select counties who represent the spirit of Davis’ generosity.
This year’s four recipients, selected from an applicant pool of over 50, included Bryson Bowdrey of Tupelo High School, Karon Bradley, Jr. of Pontotoc High School, Madison Shells of Shannon High School and Melesia Lindsey, a fifth year student at Life Christain University studying theology. Each recipient wrote an essay on serving like Davis.
Lindsey is the organization’s first non-traditional student to receive the scholarship. A mother of three with four step-children from a previous marriage, Lindsey has spent years traveling abroad as a missionary. When she returned stateside, she decided it was important to study God’s word in more depth.
She hopes to leave a legacy of always serving like Jesus.
Bowdrey will attend the University of Mississippi to study biology/pre-med. His goal is to be an emergency medicine doctor. Shells plans to attend East Mississippi Community College to major in nursing, with the goal of becoming a licensed practical nurse.
Bradley was the first recipient from the Davis lineage. For him, Davis is Old Mama, his grandmother’s mother, who together taught him love and lending a helping hand. He plans to continue serving by studying applied behavior analysis.
“Leona’s legacy will prevail through me,” Bradley wrote in his essay. “I am an offspring of her five generations who she taught to love, laugh, learn and live. I will continue to carry the torch.”