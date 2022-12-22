Liydia Anglin, of Iuka, holds on tight to her daughters Hattie, left, and Esther as they ice skate at the Cadence Bank Arena & Conference Center, on Monday in Tupelo. The arena is open for skating from 1-9 everyday except December 31 and January 8 and will be closed December 24 and 25.
Paisley Bryant, 14, Reese Burney, 13, and Camryn Bryant, 10, all of Amory, hold hands as they keep their balance ice skating at the Cadence Bank Arena & Conference Center on Monday in Tupelo. The arena is open for skating from 1-9 everyday except December 31 and January 8 and will be closed December 24 and 25.
Area residents enjoy a day of ice skating at the Cadence Bank Arena & Conference Center on Monday in Tupelo. The arena is open for skating from 1-9 everyday except December 31 and January 8 and will be closed December 24 and 25.
Reed Conerly, an employee at the Cadence Bank Arena & Conference Center, returns ice skates to the shelf as ice skaters come and go on Monday in Tupelo. The arena is open for skating from 1-9 everyday except December 31 and January 8 and will be closed December 24 and 25.
A young lady speeds across the ice as she skates at the Cadence Bank Arena & Conference Center on Monday in Tupelo.
TUPELO — Need a bit of winter fun with the little ones before school starts back? Skate on into Cadence Bank Arena.
The Tupelo venue will continue to host ice skating through the holiday season, ending Monday, Jan. 16. Whether barely able to stand up on the ice or a master of the triple axel, all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in this annual winter tradition.
Ice skating will kick off each day at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m. On Sunday, the ice is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Days in which ice skating won't be available include Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Day as well as Jan. 4-6 and Jan. 9-13.
Admission is $15 per person, but seasonal passes can be purchased for $100 which includes 10 ice skating sessions.
For more information, contact Cadence Bank Arena at 662-841-6528.
