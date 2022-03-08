SHANNON • Being Shannon’s mayor is a part-time job with full-time responsibilities for Mayor Paul Lyles.
He begins each day at 7 a.m. working with the city’s maintenance crew to examine what issues need tackling that day, then dropping by his office at City Hall at 8. After about an hour, he leaves for his full-time job at Weatherall’s Inc. in Tupelo before returning to City Hall again at 4 p.m. to work another hour. Sometimes, he returns to his full-time job to work at night.
Lyles will be the first to admit it’s a hectic schedule.
“I constantly have something going on, working all the time,” Lyles said.
Before becoming Shannon’s first African-American mayor last summer, Lyles served 12 years on the city’s board of aldermen. Though asked to run in previous mayoral races, he was reluctant. Ultimately, he waited until the moment felt right.
Lyles said his decision to run was driven by a desire to make a difference in his hometown, one small change at a time.
“To me, Shannon has been left off the map on lots of things in the past years,” Lyles said. “Shannon has a lot of positive things that’s going on here, and I just want our town to be recognized as well.”
Lyles a longtime community leader, participant
There’s a Bible verse — Proverbs 3:5-6 — that he keeps posted behind his desk:
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
Lyles said he leans on the Lord to guide him. Even before becoming mayor, Lyles was a community leader, with a special concern for children. He has coached tee-ball, slow pitch and coach pitch. He also leads drill teams. Before the pandemic, he led the drill team for the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration every year.
“People say our children are our future, but if we don’t protect our future, which is our children, we can’t have a future,” Lyles said. “Not only are they our future, they are our today and now to be prepared for the future.”
Aside from being mayor, Lyles has been in the printing industry for 40 years. If that wasn’t enough, he also has hobbies - he’s into antique cars, performing with his local choir and is active in his church, Johnson Chapel.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lyles, who will turn 61 in August, was brought to Shannon when he was two weeks old. Growing up, his family was not highly educated. His father lived in another state, but checked on him often.
“We never know where situations will lead you to,” Lyles said.
The same could be said of his mayorship. There was a period in his life when Lyles couldn’t have imagined becoming the city’s first Black mayor.
Although his term is still young, Lyles said the transition from alderman to mayor has been great. He credits that to having surrounded himself with a team of people who work well together, and also the help from friends, family and city and county officials like the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Lee County supervisors Billy Joe Holland and Tommie Lee Ivy.
Lyles is a person who believes in working with others - even if that person was at one point his competitor. Among his supporters is the former mayor of Shannon, Tom Abernathy, who’s been a constant source of advice and information.
Lyles said he’s thankful to have worked with Abernathy because he knows a lot of Shannon’s history.
“I just want people to know that you can work with your opponent, and he is a great example that has done that with me the whole time,” Lyles said.
‘I’m always willing to do what I can’
Shannon is a small town … the kind of place where everyone knows each other. Because it’s such a close-knit community, Lyles wants people to feel comfortable coming to him no matter what situation, whether that’s in the office or out in the community.
“I’m always willing to do what I can to help the citizens out,” Lyles said. “I’m just a person that’s concerned about your issues. Might not be able to solve them all, but I am concerned about your issues because your issues are my issues here in the town of Shannon.”
Although his days are busy and his schedule hectic, Lyles said he’s thankful for his current role. He’s got a list of goals for his hometown — better streets, improved sewer system, sidewalks in downtown Shannon, new businesses and growth in the local schools.
Though he knows change won’t happen immediately and will take more than just his term, he wants to do his part to positively impact Shannon’s future.
“Time comes with hurt; time comes with healing; but we’re going to work on the prosperity of Shannon for it to grow,” Lyles said.