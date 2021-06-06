TUPELO • After an hour or so of whittling down tree trunks uprooted by a May tornado in Tupelo's Park Hill neighborhood, around 20 volunteers with Keep Tupelo Beautiful struck up a conversation during a break.
During the drift of conversation, one volunteer said he’s lived in Tupelo for about 25 years, has a home in Fairpark and graduated from Florida International University.
But this volunteer left out a major detail: He’s currently campaigning to become Tupelo’s next mayor.
Victor Fleitas, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Tupelo, spent two hours cleaning debris and never mentioned to anyone that he was looking to represent them in City Hall.
When the Daily Journal informed David Smith, one of the volunteers, that he was speaking with a mayoral candidate, he was shocked.
“Oh, that’s who that is,” Smith said. “Now I can put a face to a name.”
Fleitas said he made a conscious decision not to campaign at the event.
“I didn’t intend for them to know I’m running for mayor,” Fleitas told the Daily Journal. “I don’t think these types of events should be mixed with political events.”
For about five months, Fleitas has attended nearly any and every event in the city of Tupelo, introducing himself to as many voters as possible.
Fleitas allowed the Daily Journal to shadow his campaign for a full day to gain greater insight into how he is campaigning and how, if elected, he might govern.
Both Fleitas and his Republican opponent, Todd Jordan, have opted to run toned-down campaigns throughout the election cycle, emphasizing personal contact with voters rather than a blizzard of campaign advertisement.
Fleitas’ strategy for winning the mayoral race prioritizes attending events, meeting local residents and maintaining a strong network of supporters to knock on doors.
Moving to Mississippi for law school
Fleitas, a native of Chicago, Illinois, took a nontraditional route to the Magnolia State.
After growing up in Miami, Florida, and serving in the U.S. Air Force, Fleitas moved to Mississippi in the 1990s to attend law school. He selected the University of Mississippi School of Law because it allowed him to receive a law degree at an affordable rate.
In law school, he worked part-time in the university’s library and graduated without incurring major debt.
“Ole Miss made me an offer I could not refuse,” Fleitas said.
While in law school, Fleitas realized he could probably work at a larger law firm in Jackson and make a six-figure salary.
Instead, he wanted to make an impact.
“I’ve seen a lot of classmates who were brilliant who absolutely fell out of love with what we do because of that structure and that hierarchy,” Fleitas said of his classmates who went to work at large firms.
While in law school, he heard from a classmate about a firm of interest in Tupelo. It was Waide Law Firm, which later became Waide, Chandler and Fleitas.
The firm specialized in civil rights law, employment law and criminal defense — all major areas of interest for Fleitas.
When Fleitas went to interview, he spoke with firm founder Jim Waide, now a prominent civil litigation lawyer, and David Chandler, who later went on to become a justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. Fleitas hit it off with both attorneys and decided to work there. He originally intended to stay just a few years before moving on to something else.
Instead, he stayed until deciding to open his own law practice — to grow professionally and take risks of his own. Fleitas has now lived in Tupelo for 25 years.
“My attitude was I’m making the world a better place one case at a time,” Fleitas said. “And I’m trying to advance the ball one case at a time. Not with this illusion that I’m changing society in a macro way. That was never my thought.”
The 54-year-old attorney said he would take a similar approach to the office of mayor, viewing the city’s some 40,000 residents as his clients.
“The ball moving forward would be having the best city possible,” Fleitas said. “It would be dealing with the issues of affordable housing, maintaining and improving our infrastructure and expanding broadband throughout the city.”
Affordable Housing
Affordable housing is a primary policy priority of Fleitas’ campaign. It's an issue on which Fleitas and his political opponent largely agree, though their ideas differ somewhat.
“I want to make it a goal where everyone who wants to live in Tupelo can buy a house here,” Fleitas said.
Throughout the course of his campaign, Fleitas has maintained that access to affordable housing must be expanded. But he concedes that he doesn’t have a definite idea about how to make this happen from the local level.
He suggests convening a forum with builders, bankers and realtors to decide how more affordable housing units can be constructed in town, while still providing profits for those involved.
However, he does believe that affordable units may require developers and builders to accept only modest profits.
Fleitas draws many of his ideals from his father, who immigrated to the United States from Cuba with almost no money and made a career as a builder in Miami.
The example of his father instilled in the younger Fleitas a desire to help others first instead of simply profiting off them.
“He was a man who was infinitely scared of dying wealthy,” he said of his father. “He honestly believed that it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a wealthy man to find the kingdom of God.”
Policing Reforms
As longtime civil rights attorney, Fleitas' concerns about policing are also a major part of his campaign. He wants to see more implicit bias and de-escalation training at the Tupelo Police Department.
“We’ve got to get rid of the false dichotomies,” Fleitas said. “You can be for change in policing and be for the police. They are not mutually exclusive. You can be for both. It’s very simple. Wanting to have improvements and changes in how we do law enforcement does not mean anti-police.”
The city's current police chief will retire at the end of June. If elected, Fleitas wants an appointee willing to carry out his vision related to training and a community-oriented focus.
A first-time candidate for political office, campaign finance records show Fleitas has received $28,960 in donations this election, spending $25,994. He had $2,966 in cash on hand, as of his last report.
Fleitas faces Republican nominee Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor and a real estate agent who has campaigned as an outsider to municipal government who will bring a fresh face and a new approach to City Hall.
The day for Tupelo voters to cast their ballot in the city’s mayoral election is June 8. The winner of the city’s mayoral election will take office on July 1.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the university that Victor Fleitas received an undergraduate degree from. He attended Florida International University, not the University of Miami.