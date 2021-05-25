TUPELO • Tupelo's mayoral candidates, Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas, mostly share common ground on issues facing the city.
During a Tuesday night debate hosted by the Daily Journal at the Link Centre, Jordan, the Republican nominee, and Fleitas, a Democrat, largely agreed on the need to grow the city’s population, to address access to affordable housing and to release body camera footage of police officers if they’re involved in any type of controversy.
The two mayoral candidates, however, disagreed sharply over how the city’s next police chief should be hired, what role the mayor should play in vaccinating citizens, and whether the county needs a new jail.
Watch the replay of the live Daily Journal Tupelo mayoral debate between Todd Jordan, Victor Fleitas
Bart Agurrie, Tupelo’s current police chief, announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of June, placing the responsibility of filling a key vacancy in the hands of the city's next mayor.
Throughout the course of his campaign, Jordan has said that he would use an independent board to help him decide which applicants for the job should be considered.
However, at the Tuesday night debate, Jordan revealed new plans about the process, saying that, if elected, he would potentially create two independent boards to help him with the hiring process: one to sort through applications and another to choose which candidates should be interviewed.
Despite the police chief role being a taxpayer-funded position, Jordan has repeatedly declined to disclose who would sit on the independent board.
“I want them to be, just like I said, trained, innovative engaged,” Jordan said. “I want them to be able to go out in the community themselves and be part of our community.”
Fleitas, on Tuesday night, said that he would rely on the city’s current human resources department to help conduct the hiring and application process and would not use a committee to help select the new chief.
“I don't believe we need to add extra layers,” Fleitas responded. “We can do this. We can find a professional law enforcement officer with the experience.”
The two candidates also sharply disagreed on what role, if any, the city should take in encouraging more people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 24.2% of Lee County residents have been fully vaccinated. In order to truly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the widespread consensus among federal and state health experts is for people to become fully vaccinated.
Fleitas said he would use his position as of head of the city to encourage Tupelo citizens to take the vaccine and work to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
“The issue of vaccine hesitancy is a serious issue, and the city has a role to play,” Fleitas said. “We must partner with our churches, partner with trusted groups to get physicians and other individuals into our community and overcome this vaccine hesitancy.”
Jordan said that he did not believe it was the government’s role to tell people to take the vaccine and understood why some citizens were skeptical of it.
“I believe that is your choice,” Jordan said. “I know the hesitation, because the vaccination came out so quickly. But I do not want as a government to make you do something you don't want to do.”
An interesting difference arose between the two candidates when they were asked whether they had personally taken the vaccine, and if they hadn't when they would do so.
Fleitas said that he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. Jordan said that he has not yet received a version of the vaccine, but that he and his wife would take the vaccine at some point in the future.
For years, county officials have tried to come up with a solution to repair the Lee County Adult or build a new jail. The most recent proposal from a county-paid consultant calls for the county to fund an $80 million jail facility that includes a new morgue, a new court among other additions.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors, on which Jordan currant sits, have yet to take any action on the recent proposal from the consultant.
Fleitas said he opposes the latest proposal to spend millions of dollars to build a new jail.
“No new taxes for an $80 million, 400 bed jail,” Fleitas said. “The jail is only 24 years old. You don't build government buildings that only last 24 years.”
Jordan responded that the county-paid consultant’s study showed that it would be largely impossible to repair the current jail.
“We do not need to throw good money at an inadequate facility,” Jordan said.
The debate marks at least the third time the two candidates have publicly participated in a recorded forum or debate. The first time was at a forum conducted by the city’s local Kiwanis Club, the second conducted by the Lee County Get Out the Vote coalition, and the third conducted by the Daily Journal.
Despite disagreeing on several key issues, each time the candidates have debated, they have largely strayed away from personal attacks and stuck to issues.
Absentee voting is ongoing in Tupelo. Voters casting their ballots in person can choose between Jordan and Fleitas for mayor in the city’s general election on June 8.