TUPELO • Absentee ballots flagged for signature errors can be remedied and counted in Mississippi until Friday, though there are few such ballots in the counties of the state’s northeast corner.
In a handful of interviews conducted by phone across the region, only Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates reported absentee ballots with problems eligible to be fixed by voters.
“I think we had a total of maybe six, and we had a few that came in to correct them,” Gates said.
However, some counties, including those with higher numbers of absentee ballots, did not see these types of errors.
“We did not have any cure ballots,” said Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby on Monday.
Once vote counting begins in Mississippi’s counties after an election is over, a resolution board must verify that absentee ballots meet all the relevant rules before the ballot can be counted.
Ballots that don’t comply with statutory standards cannot be counted, but this year Mississippi’s Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a rule allowing absentee voters 10 days to “cure” ballots slated for rejection on the basis of a signature mismatch.
The signature on an absentee ballot application must match the signature on the envelope containing the ballot itself. If a signature mismatch is identified, county circuit clerks must notify the voter. Those voters then have until Nov. 13 to come to the circuit clerk’s office and correct the problem.
In addition to Busby in Lafayette County, Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan and Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford reported no absentee ballots eligible for cure cast in those counties.
“That’s not something that normally is different,” said Sloan, about the possibility of a signature mismatch.
Clerks told the Daily Journal that the lack of notarization when required, or the absence of a signature altogether, are more common reasons for the rejection of an absentee ballot.
The measure allowing cured ballots was among a handful of changes pushed through this year to the election administration provisions of the state.
In addition to the provision for curing one particular kind of absentee ballot problem, Watson also issued regulations ensuring that Election Day voters exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 could cast their ballots outdoors using a procedure called “curbside voting,” which was already allowed in some circumstances.
The provision for “curing” ballots and for expanded curbside voting was made in response to a lawsuit filed over the state’s voting laws.
State legislators themselves also enacted some other alterations to the conduct of the state’s elections, allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within five business days – which will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 this year.
On Monday, circuit clerks in Northeast Mississippi said valid ballots have continued to come into the office by mail.
“Today is the first day I did not receive any ballots by mail,” said Stanford, the Union County clerk.
In Lafayette County, Busby said absentee ballots bearing a valid postmark of last week’s Election Day “are trickling in and we continue to get them every day.”
Counties must complete counting all votes and certify their elections to Mississippi’s secretary of state by this coming Friday, Nov. 13.
Margins of victory in many races are often sufficient to make clear the winner of a race late on election night, but in Mississippi, as in states across the country, it can take a week or more to count all ballots and tabulate the results.