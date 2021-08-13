TUPELO • The longtime economic and cultural hub of Northeast Mississippi showed modest population growth during the last decade, according to U.S. Census data published Thursday.
From 2010 to 2020, the city of Tupelo grew from 34,546 to 37,923, an increase of almost 10%. At the same time, Lee County grew by about half a percentage point, from 82,910 to 83,343.
During that same period, Lafayette County saw by far the highest population boom in the area. The number of people there grew by almost 18%, from 47,351 to 55,813. Lafayette’s county seat of Oxford grew by 34%, from 18,916 to 25,416. That makes it the second largest, and fastest growing, city in the region.
Starkville – once Northeast Mississippi’s largest college town – only grew by 2%, from 23,888 to 24,360, a 2% increase. Oxford overtook it as the largest college town in the region by nearly 1,100 people.
Story continues below chart.
Census 2020: Northeast Mississippi City Populations
|City
|2010
|2020
|Change
|% Change
|Aberdeen
|5,612
|4,961
|-651
|-11.6%
|Amory
|7,316
|6,666
|-650
|-8.9%
|Baldwyn
|3,297
|3,071
|-226
|-6.9%
|Booneville
|8,743
|9,126
|383
|4.4%
|Calhoun City
|1,774
|1,533
|-241
|-13.6%
|Columbus
|23,640
|24,084
|444
|1.9%
|Corinth
|14,573
|14,622
|49
|0.3%
|Fulton
|3,961
|4,542
|581
|14.7%
|Guntown
|2,083
|2,410
|327
|15.7%
|Houston
|3,623
|3,797
|174
|4.8%
|Iuka
|3,028
|3,139
|111
|3.7%
|Mooreville
|650
|859
|209
|32.2%
|Nettleton
|1,992
|1,935
|-57
|-2.9%
|New Albany
|8,034
|7,626
|-408
|-5.1%
|Okolona
|2,692
|2,513
|-179
|-6.6%
|Oxford
|18,916
|25,416
|6,500
|34.4%
|Pontotoc
|5,625
|5,640
|15
|0.3%
|Ripley
|5,395
|5,462
|67
|1.2%
|Saltillo
|4,752
|4,922
|170
|3.6%
|Shannon
|1,753
|1,496
|-257
|-14.7%
|Starkville
|23,888
|24,360
|472
|2.0%
|Tupelo
|34,546
|37,923
|3,377
|9.8%
|Verona
|3,006
|2,792
|-214
|-7.1%
Other cities in the region showing at least some growth included Columbus, Corinth, Booneville, Fulton, Guntown and Houston.
Saltillo, once a growing suburb of Tupelo, had a nearly stagnant population, ticking upward by 170 people or 3.6%.
Declining cities in the area included New Albany, Amory, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Nettleton, Shannon and Verona.
Northeast Mississippi counties showing at least some growth – even if slight – were Itawamba, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.
Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo counties all declined.
Story continues below chart.
Census 2020: Northeast Mississippi Population By County
|County
|2010
|2020
|Change
|% Change
|Alcorn
|37,057
|34,740
|-2,317
|-6.30%
|Benton
|8,729
|7,646
|-1,083
|-12.40%
|Calhoun
|14,962
|13,266
|-1,696
|-11.30%
|Chickasaw
|17,392
|17,106
|-286
|-1.60%
|Clay
|20,634
|18,636
|-1,998
|-9.70%
|Itawamba
|23,401
|23,863
|462
|2.00%
|Lafayette
|47,351
|55,813
|8,462
|17.90%
|Lee
|82,910
|83,343
|433
|0.50%
|Lowndes
|59,779
|58,879
|-900
|-1.50%
|Marshall
|37,144
|33,752
|-3,392
|-9.10%
|Monroe
|36,989
|34,180
|-2,809
|-7.60%
|Oktibbeha
|47,671
|51,788
|4,117
|8.60%
|Pontotoc
|29,957
|31,184
|1,227
|4.10%
|Prentiss
|25,276
|25,008
|-268
|-1.10%
|Tippah
|22,232
|21,815
|-417
|-1.90%
|Tishomingo
|19,593
|18,850
|-743
|-3.80%
|Union
|27,134
|27,777
|643
|2.40%
In Tupelo, City Hall officials had at one time voiced the goal of reaching a population of 40,000, while acknowledging that this number was likely unrealistic.
The onset of COVID-19 also significantly hobbled census outreach efforts initially planned in Tupelo by government and civic figures.
“The pandemic curtailed any plans we had for setting up satellite census desks at local businesses or public events,” said Leesha Faulkner, who led the city’s census outreach committee. “So, we missed a good many opportunities there.”
Even so, 2020 Census numbers showed better news for Tupelo than the previous national population count.
In 2010, the U.S. Census showed Tupelo had only grown by 335 since 2000. But during that same period, Lee County’s population grew by almost 10%, for a total of 82,910. That meant much of the county’s growth was outside of the city.
Political, business and education figures rallied to reverse that trend, and a key economic developer believes the results show success.
“I think that reflects a lot of the quality of life emphasis in Tupelo, including downtown and other amenities,” said David Rumbarger, president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation.
Rumbarger does not see strong growth in Oxford as putting it directly in competition with Tupelo for economic vitality.
He notes that while manufacturing remains a major employment base in Tupelo and Lee County, education and government are key employers in Oxford.
“I think it’s kind of the story between sisters and brothers,” Rumbarger said. “Both have a unique position. They are complimentary.”