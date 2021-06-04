TUPELO • With the incumbent already out of the running, two newcomers — Janet Gaston and Rasheeda Iyanda — are competing to represent Ward 6.
A Republican, Gaston, 65, already won a contested primary, emerging from a three-candidate field in which she defeated incumbent Mike Bryan.
Her Democratic general election opponent, Iyanda, 33, has maintained a minimal campaign presence and did not accept an invitation to participate in a Daily Journal candidate forum.
Gaston recently retired as a bank executive from BancorpSouth. She has highlighted her professional financial background and commitment to bettering her community.
Infrastructure, quality of life and beautification issues are also major priorities for Gaston. Specific policies she has mentioned include repairing neighborhood roads and improving Thomas Street Park.
She has also discussed the city’s lack of affordable housing, which has remained a key topic for candidates this election cycle.
Gaston recently said that she supports ongoing efforts to continue the construction of new subsidized housing units while exploring ways to support homebuyers looking for market rate housing.
“If we don’t address our housing issues, we will not be able to attract young professionals to our city,” Gaston said. “This demographic group will be our future leaders and will help our city grow and stay relevant.”
In social media posts, Iyanda has identified affordable housing, education and law enforcement relations as major priorities for her campaign.
Earlier this year, Iyanda told the Daily Journal in an interview that she was inspired to run for office by her mother, who was active in the community.
“My mother was so outspoken and ready to do some work here in Tupelo,” Iyanda said. “If I could, I want to try and make a change.”
Iyanda said that she wants to focus her campaign on improving neighborhoods in Ward 6 and improving the quality of living for children in the area.
She said she has four children in the Tupelo Public School District and wants to create programs and help more attractions open in Tupelo that will keep children “focused and motivated” and deter them from getting into trouble.
“If we take care of the kids, in the end, they will take care of us,” Iyanda said.
Ward 6 is in west Tupelo and includes the Charleston Gardens neighborhood, the Westwind neighborhood, The Villages subdivision, the Wildwood neighborhood and the Spring Lake area. It also includes major streets such as Butler Road and Chesterville Road.
No matter which candidate wins the Ward 6 race, she will join women elected from Ward 4 and Ward 7 on the Tupelo City Council. This will be a historic share of elected power for women in the local elected office.
The general election between Gaston and Iyanda is June 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voter identification is required to cast a ballot.