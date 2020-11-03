TUPELO • Tuesday morning at Lee County’s Bissell precinct, the lines were long at a polling station known to be especially active.
“Pick any line you want, maintain six feet,” said poll worker Jack Woody, standing at the door of a spacious room inside Building V at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Tupelo’s western edge.
Next to Woody, a hand sanitizer station was positioned at the ready.
Call it a sign of the times.
Across Lee County on Tuesday's election day, voters turned out in big numbers for voting, following elevated rates of absentee voting seen over the prior weeks.
Lines were sometimes slowed, but moved fairly steadily throughout. After about an hour-and-a-half of voting Tuesday morning, Six lines of voters were formed inside the Bissell precinct, with most people wearing masks.
“We got here at 6, and people were already here,” Woody said.
By 6:30 a.m., Woody said the poll workers were allowing lines to form inside the precinct, but no ballots could be placed into the tabulator machines until the posted time for voting to begin, at 7 a.m.
The early morning rush had slowed a bit as the start of working hours came closer, but voters came and went at a brisk pace, an early chill still hanging in the air and a piercing sun overhead in a starkly clear sky.
At a different county precinct in the southwestern corner of Tupelo, voters at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club were still lined up outside the building and into the parking lot at mid-morning.
Multiple voters said the line was taking about an hour or longer to clear.
The Boys and Girls Club was hosting this precinct for the first time Tuesday. Just up the street sits the church were the precinct was formerly located. On Tuesday, the parking lot was roped off and a sign directed voters to the new location.
Even in smaller, more rural precincts like the one at the nearby Palmetto voting precinct there was about a 20 minute wait time with a steady stream of voters standing in the gravel parking lot waiting to vote in a contentious election.
"There are usually only four or five cars maybe in the parking lot when I typically vote here," said Debbie Jones, a voter at the Palmetto precinct. "I've never seen anything like this."
Another voter jokingly remarked that when he went by the precinct earlier in the morning that voters were almost parking their cars in ditches trying to vote at the small precinct.
Lines were especially long at the Belden Baptist Church precinct in the northwest part of town, where multiple voters reported that it was taking around 40 to 45 minutes to vote.
Bill Malone, a poll worker at the Belden precinct, said that despite the longer lines, poll workers were, on average, getting about two people per minute through the voting process.
"There's definitely increased turnout here," Malone said.
And in the Joyner neighborhood, a line backed up well outside the Parkway Baptist Church, with cars jamming the narrow residential streets nearby.
Camille Roberts Delaney, the Lee County circuit clerk, said that even though lines were long at some of the county's precincts, she believed that voting was overall going extremely well.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by that time may still wait for their opportunity to cast a ballot.