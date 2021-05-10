TUPELO • Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, who is currently running for re-election, filed his required ethics form past the statutory deadline, skirting a provision of the state’s ethics laws.
State law requires candidates running for public office to file a statement of economic interest with the State Ethics Commission within 15 days after the qualifying period ends. The qualifying deadline was Feb. 5, which means the deadline for candidates to submit their economic interest forms was on Friday, Feb. 20.
However, there’s a slight loophole in the timeline for submitting the form. Although the stated deadline for candidates to file is Feb. 20, the law also allows incumbents to submit the form no later than May 1, giving incumbents running for re-election two possible deadlines to submit the form.
Beard missed both deadlines.
When contacted by the Daily Journal about the deadline on Friday evening, Beard claimed the missed deadline was a simple oversight on his part and said he believed the form had been filed. The ethics commission’s website shows that Beard filed the form on Friday night.
Beard’s form is currently under review by the ethics commission. Though the website shows the form has been submitted, it does not allow the public to view the submission until the commission has reviewed it.
Statements of economic interest help the public evaluate whether public servants are using their positions of power to benefit their own private financial positions. The Ethics Commission maintains an online database where statements of economic interest, once filed, are publicly available.
Beard is a retired public educator and administrator. In his previous economic filings, Beard said that he has no direct involvement in any private business.
The website also shows that Rasheeda Iyanda, a Democratic candidate for the Ward 6 seat on the city council, and Cecil Glenn Nabors, an independent candidate for the Ward 5 seat on the council, still have not filed their economic statements.
Iyanda told the Daily Journal she would try and file her required form. Nabors did not respond to a request for comment.
Although Iyanda and Nabors have missed the deadline, they still have around nine months to submit their disclosures to the ethics commission before they could possibly face a fine.
Anyone who fails to file within one year of the applicable deadline or who knowingly fails to disclose required information is guilty of a crime and can be fined up to $10,000, according to the commission’s website.