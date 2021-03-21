TUPELO • Two political newcomers are working to unseat an incumbent member of the Tupelo City Council, even as another candidate in that ward says she is preparing to drop her own bid for office.
There are two Republican candidates and one Democrat actively campaigning to represent Ward 3 on the council. Travis Beard, the incumbent, and Bradley Gillespie will face-off in the Republican primary.
Democratic candidate Kenneth Wayne is also campaigning. Another Democratic candidate, Maddie Ludt, has qualified as a candidate, but told the Daily Journal on Friday she plans to withdraw from the race.
City Clerk Kim Hanna told the Daily Journal that ballots have already been printed. That means Ludt’s name will still appear on the ballot, even if she does formally withdraw – but signs will be posted alerting voters that she has dropped her candidacy.
Her withdrawal also opens a window of opportunity for a write-in candidate in the Ward 3 Democratic primary. Write-in votes only count in races where a candidate has died or withdrawn.
The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against the winner of the Republican primary in the general election on June 8.
Ward 3 is the central and southern part of Tupelo and includes the downtown area, the Audubon Woods neighborhood, the Mill Village neighborhood, some of the Gravlee neighborhood and a portion of the Lee Acres neighborhood.
The Daily Journal solicited input from Tupelo voters through its “Citizens Agenda,” survey asking what topics voters believe are the most pressing issues in the area.
A majority of voters who responded to the survey indicated they wished to hear thoughts from candidates on access to affordable housing and how the candidates would help lead the city through any economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Journal asked each candidate their thoughts on both of those issues.
Travis Beard
Beard, 74, is a retired educator and has served on the council since 2014. If re-elected, the main issues he intends to focus on are reducing the number of blighted properties in town and making sure rental properties remain compliant with the city’s housing codes.
He believes the city has made strides recently with managing rental properties by enacting a chronic nuisance property ordinance, which states that if three different “nuisance activities” occur at a given property within six months, the city can require the property owner to develop a mitigation plan to fix a problem on a property.
Despite some criticism from legal groups who claim the ordinance targets communities of color and can silence victims of domestic abuse, Beard believes the ordinance is fair to renters and property owners because it gives people three chances to correct any potential problems.
Other items the incumbent councilman is advocating for is more attention to drainage problems in the Mill Village and Lee Acres neighborhoods, a new pickleball court and more development at the HIVE industrial complex on Highway 6.
On affordable housing, Beard said he believes the city should continue to evaluate its options for developing more housing units on city-owned land south of Lawndale Drive because he believes the projects are a good use of taxpayer dollars.
Beard said the best way the city can ensure that it continues to be economically strong in the middle of the economic pandemic, is continue to inform people of the recommended safety measures they should adhere to.
“Covid has not gone away,” Beard said. “It’s still here. I think, I would encourage them to open and use precautions and keep social distancing as much as possible. I hope we don’t have to get to the point to say you can’t open anymore.”
Bradley Gillespie
Gillespie, 46, is heavily involved with several nonprofit organizations in town that help citizens who are disabled. Gillespie’s campaign has centered around improving neighborhoods he believes have been overlooked by the council and fallen into disrepair.
The main neighborhood Gillespie believes has not received enough attention from the council is the Mill Village neighborhood.
“Most of our city leaders right now are worried about Tupelo as a whole right now, but it starts at the neighborhood level,” Gillespie said. “If our neighborhoods are not where they need to be, our city is not where it needs to to be.”
Other proposals Gillespie has are hiring more police officers and organizing city-sponsored block parties for every ward in town.
Gillespie believes the city could make houses more affordable by relaxing the rental and housing codes to reduce the number of inspections that city officials currently conduct of rental property in town.
“The tenant if they have a problem inside the home, they can call the landlord,” Gillespie said. “If the landlord doesn’t work, the city can step in. We’re going to put it on the landlord and make the landlord fix their home by the tenant’s standard.”
When asked about leading the city through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillespie said he believes the city should continue to protect and promote locally owned businesses ahead of large retailers and corporations in town.
Kenneth Wayne
Wayne, 52, is a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company. He believes that Ward 3 currently does not have a robust leader who is trying to find innovate solutions to launch Tupelo forward into an economic and cultural hub for the Southeast region.
Wayne thinks the local government should try to explore ways to offer tax breaks for property owners to beautify or repair their homes as a way to incentivize people to beautify their homes.
He also thinks the city should offer a similar tax break to businesses who had to close this past year because of the pandemic as a way to encourage them to reopen again.
“An example would be a tax break for three years to say let’s reinvest your tax dollars back into your business so that you can better your business and give better wages,” Wayne said. “After that three year period, let’s go back to paying your taxes.”
Other proposals Wayne has for the ward are coordinating with the local school district to try and construct bus stops that have a roof or structure over them to protect students during inclement weather and have regular ward meetings for citizens in the ward to get revelation information about local government.
Wayne said the city could do a better job with affordable housing by trying to find an innovative way to create an incentive program that causes people to purchase a home in-city, instead of wanting to move to other areas or live in the county.
“Everybody can’t afford to buy a house, and for those people who are renting – and I have nothing wrong with renters – but if a person can pay $800 a month for rent, they can afford to purchase a home,” Wayne said.
He believes the best way the city can help lead the area through the rest of the pandemic is to constantly encourage people to get vaccinated to where some sense of normalcy can return for Tupelo.