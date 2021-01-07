TUPELO • As municipal election candidates continue to qualify, outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton doubled down on previous announcements that he will not seek a third term as mayor of the All-America City.
Shelton, a Democrat, said during his “Mayor’s Report” at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that rumors have surfaced claiming he has secretly mounted a campaign to keep his seat. Shelton vigorously denied these rumors.
“I will not be a candidate for mayor this year,” Shelton said, batting down any suggestion that he has reversed his electoral plans.
Shelton’s stalwart insistence that he'll stay out of the race underscores the stakes of this year's mayoral campaigns: an open seat in Mississippi's sixth largest city, known for its vibrant economy and robust civic fabric.
The second-term mayor last year announced in an op-ed published in the Daily Journal that he would forego re-election efforts and instead throw himself into the heated partisan fervor of a presidential race, on behalf of Joe Biden.
“As much as I love serving our great All-America City as mayor, it is more important for me to be able to sleep with a clear conscience and to fight the fight that needs to be fought at this pivotal time,” Shelton wrote, last August. “While I am willing to fight that fight, I am not willing to put our city through the ugliness of the mayoral campaign that will follow, as has already begun by ne’er-do-wells on social media.”
Only two candidates thus far have qualified to run for mayor. Todd Jordan, a Lee County Supervisor, and Markel Whittington, a Tupelo councilman, have both qualified to run as Republicans in the mayoral race.
The qualification period for municipal elections will end on Feb. 5.
Shelton said he will be available to answer any questions about qualifying for local races and committed to ensuring every candidate, regardless of party, receives information and resources about qualifying from City Hall.