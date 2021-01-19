OXFORD • Around 11 people have qualified to run for a seat on the Oxford Board of Aldermen, including all but two incumbents, but with only one mayoral candidate right now.
In Oxford’s Ward 1 seat, two people have qualified for the race so far. Harry Alexander, a realtor, qualified to run as an independent candidate. Erin Smith, the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates, qualified to run as a Democrat.
The incumbent alderman, Rick Addy, has not yet qualified to run for reelection. Addy did not immediately return a request for comment asking about his election plans.
For Ward 2, incumbent Alderman Mark Huelse, a Republican, has qualified to run for reelection. Huelse is the owner of Something Southern, a furniture store. Huelse is the only candidate to qualify for Ward 2 so far.
In the 3rd Ward, Brian Hynaman qualified to run as a Democrat and L. McQueen Miscamble qualified to run as a Republican.
The incumbent alderman for that ward, Janice Antonow, had not filed any paperwork to qualify for the race. Antonow did not immediately return a request for comment asking about her campaign plans.
Kesha Howell-Atkinson, an incumbent Democrat, is the only person to have qualified to run in Oxford’s Ward 4 seat. Howell-Atkinson is a physical education teacher and initially won election to the 4th Ward seat in 2019 in a special election.
Justin Boyd and Preston Taylor have qualified to run for the city’s 5th Ward seat.
Taylor, a retired school teacher, is the incumbent Democratic candidate and has served on the board for many years. Boyd, the owner of Elite Lawn Club, is also running as a Democrat and will challenge Taylor in the Democratic primary.
For Oxford’s 6th Ward, Jason Bailey, the incumbent, is the only candidate to have qualified for the race thus far. Bailey is the owner of a property management service and is a lifelong resident of Oxford.
In the city’s at-large seat, incumbent aldermen John Morgan is running for reelection as an independent candidate. By running as an independent candidate, he will bypass party primaries and run in the general election.
Linda Bishop, a licensed interior designer, qualified to challenge Morgan as a Democratic candidate.
Incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill is thus far the only candidate to qualify for the mayoral race. Earlier this month, she qualified to run as an independent candidate.
The deadline to qualify for municipal elections in Oxford is Feb. 5. Party primaries take place on April 6, with a general election occurring on June 8.